With this final change, T-Mobile now charges taxes and fees on everything

TL;DR T-Mobile has removed tax and fee-inclusive pricing from all new 5G Home Internet plans as of August 6th.

Existing customers are grandfathered in, though it’s certainly possible that T-Mobile will do what it can to get its customer base to slowly switch away to newer plans.

This move effectively ends T-Mobile’s inclusive pricing policy for new customers across all services.

T-Mobile introduced brand new mobile plans earlier this summer, and with it came a pretty significant change: the end of all-inclusive taxes and fees. A few weeks later, T-Mobile began adding additional taxes and fees to its tablet, smartwatch, and hotspot plans as well. Now, the company has set its sights on the last inclusive service it offers: 5G Home Internet.

Late last week, the company announced new T-Mobile home internet plans, and while they weren’t significant enough to warrant much of our attention at the time, the company was once again using this as a way to stealthily remove its old tax and fee-inclusive policy, as first spotted by PCMag.

As of August 6th, all new Home Internet plans no longer include taxes or fees. The good news is that customers with existing plans are grandfathered in and will continue paying the advertised price — though that doesn’t mean you won’t eventually be forced to switch.

After all, T-Mobile has a track record of nudging cellular customers toward more expensive plans or finding workarounds to raise prices, so a similar move here wouldn’t be surprising — though this is just speculation for now.

This change marks the end of T-Mobile’s inclusive pricing for new customers across all services. In many ways, it feels like the final blow to the old “Uncarrier” image, which has been on life support for a while.

That said, those with older voice plans that still include taxes can add new voice lines under the same tax-inclusive terms, as long as they don’t change their main plan. Unfortunately, that’s now about the only major exception.

