The October security update has been getting some serious headlines this month. We first told you about a week ago that it was fixing some Bluetooth issues in Pixel devices. These Bluetooth issues had persisted since the phone was first launched and frustrated owners. Unfortunately, some Pixel XL owners couldn’t even install the thing. There were workarounds, but it was annoying nonetheless.
Well, it looks like it’s now Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus owners turn. Samsung has begun to roll out an update that brings the security patch and some stability improvements. The update started to hit the scene in the Netherlands and should make its way to owners across the globe soon. It measures in at 479 MB and bumps the firmware version to G955FXXU1AQI9.
The notes mention that the stability of the launcher and DeX-stand have been improved. We’d imagine that these improvements have something to do with the recently announced Linux OS support for DeX docks. This very interesting program is aimed at developers to allow them to code on the go, although it could make the DeX experience even better by bringing more applications into the ecosystem. Even though the Linux on Galaxy program isn’t ready quite yet, Samsung is working on it. This update is seemingly one step in that process.
If you’re a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus owner and you want to check for the update, head into the settings app, tap Software update, then Download updates manually. If the update isn’t available yet, don’t fret- it should hit your device in the next couple of days.