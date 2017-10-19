At its developer conference in San Francisco, Samsung announced a new app called Linux on Galaxy that works best when paired with a DeX station. The app is aimed at developers and allows them to run the Linux distribution of their choice on their smartphones.

The whole point of the app is to allow developers to code on the go, though it can actually be used for just about anything — including enhancing the DeX experience by bringing it applications you otherwise wouldn’t have access to. Those of you who decide to go down this road will also want to invest in a Samsung DeX station that will enable you to set up a fully functional development environment with a larger screen, keyboard, and mouse. Of course, you’ll also need one of the smartphones that are compatible with DeX such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, or the latest Note 8.

Before you get too excited, it’s worth pointing out that the new app isn’t ready yet. Samsung said that Linux on Galaxy is still a work in progress, but those who are interested in using it can sign up to get notified as soon as it launches. You can do that on the company’s website via the button below.

Additionally, Samsung has announced that it joined forces with a number of developers in order to allow users to play Android games on the big screen with the help of DeX. The list of games, which you can play with the help of a keyboard and mouse, includes Vainglory, Survival Arena, and Lineage 2 Revolution, among others.