October Pixel update isn't here yet, but Verizon just spilled the details

Google hasn’t released its October 2025 Pixel update yet, nor has it shared any details about what’s coming. With the next major Pixel Feature Drop not expected until December, this month’s release is likely just a minor patch, which should begin rolling out to Pixel devices soon.

According to Verizon’s release notes , the update was scheduled to arrive today, but as of the time of writing this article, Google has not published it. The carrier’s documentation indicates that the Android security patch level remains “September 2025,” and Google’s October 2025 Android Security Bulletin lists no new vulnerabilities yet.

These are the build numbers for the October 2025 Pixel update as noted by Verizon:

All devices from Pixel 7 through Pixel 10 are set to receive two UI fixes listed as follows:

Fixed an issue that caused a semi-transparent background to appear after launching the camera.

Fixed a system crash that could occur when starting or stopping casting using the Media Output Switcher.

The phones are also getting some additional fixes:

Pixel 10 and Pixel 9: Resolved an issue where the flashlight status didn’t appear in the At a Glance widget.

Resolved an issue where the flashlight status didn’t appear in the At a Glance widget. Pixel 7: Fixed a display and graphics issue that caused the screen to flicker or shut down under certain conditions.

Once the October Pixel update becomes available, it should also ideally come with a new security patch for the month. You can check your Pixel for available updates by heading to Settings > System > Software update.