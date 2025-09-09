Nova Launcher's death is sad, but let's face it — it's been dead for a while

Andy Walker / Android Authority

There’s no shortage of Android launchers for those seeking something beyond the default experience. I’ve tried many in my time, but one firmly stands out for Android enthusiasts: Nova Launcher. I used it for years, through various Android versions and on multiple smartphones. It was revolutionary and opened up a world of customization on Android for thousands of others, including me. But over the weekend, Nova’s founder, Kevin Barry, announced that the app is no longer under active development. Nova Launcher is dead.

Sure, the news is sad and undoubtedly a blow to the app’s vast community and to Android as a whole. However, this announcement has come a little too late for me — Nova has been effectively dead for months, if not years.

The end was a long time coming; we just didn’t notice

Several versions ago, I stopped using the launcher as my daily driver, as I grew tired of the overall experience. Newer launchers were also starting to pique my interest, just like Nova did all those years ago. In hindsight, I made the right decision to dip when I did.

Nova Launcher’s development has been steady but certain for years, but something changed in 2022. Perhaps the biggest shockwave, and the move many now see as the beginning of the end, was Nova’s acquisition by Branch. The sentiment surrounding this deal was largely negative, with users primarily worried about their data privacy. “What would an analytics company want with an Android launcher?” many wondered, but I wasn’t overly concerned about the acquisition. Yes, an analytics firm now owned the launcher, but they explained their data usage, and I trusted that my data was safe.

While it’s common for small apps to be shuttered and absorbed into larger companies’ projects, we all hoped that Nova would be an exception. I expected the cash injection would help Nova develop more features for a growing operating system. While I turned to an alternative on my primary phone, I continued using it on test devices to monitor feature improvements. These were few and far between.

Nova's development has been stunted for years, with the last update rolling out in June 2024.

Only two major version revisions emerged in the years since the acquisition. The final significant upgrade, version 8, launched in May 2024, with a few beta versions trickling out in June. That month, we’d see the last Nova update, and the reason became clear days later. In August, Branch laid off the remaining Nova development team members, leaving Barry as the sole employee. Then, this weekend — a little over a year later — Barry announced their departure from Branch and the Nova project, leaving no one behind the app’s development. Nova went from an app once again brimming with promise to one without a future in three years.

It’s worth mentioning that a small glimmer of hope emanated from the last major rollout. Version 8 was one of the best Nova updates of recent years, bringing support for Material You, broader gesture support, a nifty card info system, and a more powerful search feature called Micro Results. However, it was a little too late, and I’m not convinced these features were enough to compete with the new breed of launchers. These fresher products explored various forms, customizations, and search integrations, while Nova remained static. It’s safe to say that Nova was no longer at the forefront of Android customization.

Nova once felt like a cutting-edge innovator. Now other launchers are pushing the envelope of exciting design.

Nova feels stuck in the past, especially when contrasted with its many alternatives. Octopi Launcher is now designed for foldable devices and multi-screen setups, while Kvaesitso offers a minimalistic yet complex design inspired by Nova’s deep search integration. Other options, like Niagara, focus on minimalism with hidden organizational tools, while Smart Launcher, Action Launcher, and Lawnchair are more direct spiritual replacements for Nova. Nova was a major player, but it hasn’t been the only solid option for years.

The golden Nova Launcher days were good, but I’ve moved on

All this is to say is that I’ve moved on, but if you still love Nova, nothing is stopping you from continuing to use the launcher as is. You likely won’t receive updates, but how is this different from the past few years? Eventually, Nova may not meet Android’s minimum requirements, but that’s likely years away. There is a chance it’ll disappear from the Play Store, but you’ll likely be able to find it from other sources if required. Ultimately, you can still enjoy Nova Launcher here and now.

There is also a slim chance that Nova Launcher lives on in some evolved form. Should the company ever shutter, the developers planned to open source the app’s code. With such a large, passionate community, I see no reason why an open source Nova Launcher project wouldn’t propel multiple forks and reinterpretations of the app. Unfortunately, Barry was reportedly told to “stop working on Nova Launcher and the open sourcing effort,” which is this story’s real tragedy. Nova Launcher fans have launched a petition to restart these efforts, but Barry’s words don’t inspire confidence that a petition will change anything. I do hope I’m wrong.

Nova Launcher is dead, but I don't see why you can't continue to enjoy it while it's here. I've moved on, though.

Ultimately, it’s a sad week for Android, but the news only confirms what I’ve felt for a long time. Nova Launcher was a stalwart Android app that still tops many users’ lists of best Android apps. It was an app that endured through several generations of devices and Android versions. It inspired others to develop their own dream launchers and home screen experiences. But let’s, for a moment, leave our emotions at the door. Nova didn’t die this weekend; its demise was a long time coming. After its acquisition, the development turmoil, the app’s waning and uninspired update cycle, and lack of communication with the community, it was clear Nova was on its last legs for years — we all just hoped that it wasn’t.

