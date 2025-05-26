This new Android launcher is my new must-have app for foldable phones

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Foldable phones are marketed as flexible and adjustable, but their software often isn’t, especially when it comes to their launchers. You either use the first-party launcher, which usually has customization limitations, or a third-party alternative that’s designed with multiple devices in mind. I faced this issue with the vivo X Fold 2, but I believe I’ve finally found a solution with Octopi Launcher.

I’ve been following the development of this launcher for over a year, and it recently became available as a beta version on the Play Store. Even during its alpha testing phase, it showed promise. Although it’s not yet a finished product, it’s one of the most exciting Android launchers I’ve used in years, particularly for multi-screen devices.

Octopi bends and twists to suit your particular home screen needs

Most third-party Android launchers were created years ago for traditional single-screen phones, which don’t translate well when adding a much larger secondary display. With foldables, the smaller cover screen and larger foldable display benefit from different layouts. I prefer having immediate access to essential apps on the former and a more comprehensive selection on the latter. The launchers I’ve tried on my foldable, including Nova and Kvaesitso, don’t offer unique layouts for each screen. However, Octopi does.

This is the launcher’s standout feature. It allows me to set up each screen in every orientation for various purposes. When including portrait and landscape modes, that’s four distinct layout possibilities.

Octopi seamlessly switches layouts whenever you change screens.

For example, I can configure the outer screen with productivity apps only. When I open the vivo, I access multimedia apps like YouTube, Twitch, and my usual widgets. Rotating the screen replaces those apps and widgets with travel-specific ones like Maps and Uber. With the ability to add multiple pages to each layout, the possibilities are vast.

This feature is a winner on its own, but Octopi’s ease of creating new layouts really grabbed me. After installing it and running through the setup screens, the launcher seamlessly prompted me to create specific layouts for each screen configuration. It suggests various options, like padding and icon density, so you don’t have to think too hard about it.

Alternatively, you can use the Customize button for more detailed adjustments. It does this seamlessly, too. If there’s a layout you haven’t set up yet, the launcher will alert you when you enter it. You can also copy layouts from one orientation to another if you prefer consistency.

Beyond its killer feature, Octopi offers all the essentials you’d expect from a modern launcher. You can choose a traditional scattered app approach on the home screen or a more conventional dock. The launcher also includes a free position mode, allowing finer placement of items on the home screen, similar to (but not as chaotic as) One UI 7’s Home Up features. You can also adjust the icon scale for the home screen and app drawer, remove labels, and adjust vertical and horizontal padding.

Love widgets? You’ll love Octopi

The launcher makes placing and positioning widgets and items on the screen simple. The screen grid is independent of the icon grid size, so you can expand or shrink widgets without affecting the size of app icons on your home screen. For example, with Nova, I often use a 12×12 grid to fit widgets into the screen’s nooks and crannies, but this makes icons tiny. With Octopi, I don’t have to worry about this annoyance.

Widget stacking and a fine positioning mode allows me to make better use of both displays.

Adding to its allure for widget enthusiasts like me, Octopi also supports overlapping and stacked widgets. Moving one widget over another automatically creates a stack and resizes the moved widget to the new shape. This makes a widget-heavy layout on the cover screen entirely possible.

This focus on flexibility extends to Octopi’s app drawer options too. You can choose traditional icon shapes or, my favorite, tiles, which place the app name alongside the icon in larger rectangles. This design is neat and makes finding apps a breeze. And because Octopi is built for multiple layouts, I can have a 4-wide grid of tabs on the larger screen and a smaller icon-only layout on the cover display.

Not quite the finished product, but it’s getting there quickly

As I mentioned earlier, Octopi Launcher isn’t quite finished. It’s a beta product, and that shows in some areas.

Its gesture library isn’t as extensive as I’d like. While you can set different gestures for each screen layout, Octopi only offers three options: Swipe right from the first screen, Swipe down, and Double tap. Other launchers have more complex gesture options, and I hope Octopi eventually includes them.

Octopi Launcher is still in beta, so some features are not quite there yet.

Octopi’s search system also feels far too basic. While you can quickly jump into apps even if the search string partially matches, it can’t search the device for settings, files, shortcuts, and other intents. It’s a shame because a deep device-wide search system would make Octopi stand out as both a foldable and traditional launcher.

Perhaps Octopi’s biggest shortcoming is this: I’ve only enjoyed using it on a foldable phone. I’m sure it would serve tablet users well, but there are better launchers for single-screen smartphones. Sure, you can still make use of Octopi’s multi-layout system on a traditional phone, but I rarely, if ever, use my launcher in landscape to launch apps.

Nevertheless, I know that Octopi Launcher is far from complete. There are several gaps the developer needs to fill, but what we have so far is very promising, and updates continue to come in thick and fast. I’m constantly refining my layouts on every phone I use, and having a bespoke option built for my foldable is brilliant. Octopi Launcher seems made for heavy customizers, which is perhaps why it appeals to me so much.

Keep an eye on this upcoming launcher in the coming months. I certainly will.