Nova Launcher is shutting down, and Android fans are heartbroken

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nova Launcher, one of Android’s best customization tools, is shutting down for good.

Founder Kevin Barry made the announcement over the weekend, confirming that he’s leaving the company that owns Nova and that the launcher won’t be released as an open-source project.

Android fans are heartbroken about Nova’s shutdown, calling it a “legendary” app that contributed to the success of Android as a platform.

A beloved Android customization tool is coming to an end. Nova Launcher, long known for being one of the best third-party launchers you can get for your Android phones, is officially shutting down, and users who have relied on it for over a decade are mourning the loss.

Nova’s founder and original developer, Kevin Barry, made the announcement over the weekend. On September 6, Barry posted a message confirming that he had left Branch, the analytics firm that acquired Nova Launcher in 2022, and would no longer be involved with the project.

What will you do now that Nova Launcher is shutting down? 194 votes Stick with Nova until it stops working 40 % Switch to another third-party launcher 12 % Just use the stock launcher on my phone 23 % Not sure yet. 14 % I've never used Nova Launcher 11 %

“I’ve been the only one working on Nova for the past year,” Barry wrote in his farewell message titled “So Long. ”

“I needed to let you know that I have left Branch and am no longer involved with Nova Launcher,” he said.

Barry went on to explain that he had been preparing to release Nova as open source, cleaning up the codebase and coordinating with legal teams. Branch’s leadership had publicly promised that if he ever left, the code would be handed to the community. However, Barry said he was ultimately asked to stop work on the open-source effort.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Nova Launcher has been one of the best third-party replacement home screen launchers for Android since its debut. It allows users to deeply tweak their home screens, gestures, and app drawer in ways that go well beyond what stock launchers have to offer.

However, the app’s journey has been uncertain since Branch acquired it in 2022. The deal gave Nova access to deep user analytics that powered new experimental features. But by 2024, Branch had laid off over a hundred developers, leaving Barry as the sole maintainer of the launcher. The app’s last stable update arrived in May 2024. With Barry now out, Nova Launcher doesn’t seem to have much of a future.

Nova Launcher: A sad farewell

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Understandably, Nova’s loyal fans are extremely upset about its demise. Reddit threads are filled with appreciation posts and tributes from users calling Nova “legendary” for shaping their Android experience.

“Very sad. Nova is legendary. It has contributed to the success of Android as a platform and has been the go-to on my devices for years. It’s still working great for me on multiple devices, so no immediate need to change, but I suppose it’s time to start exploring alternatives,” said one user.

“Nova has been with me every day since my first smartphone, even on my brand new S25 bought last month. It was such a fruitful purchase. Thank you for all those years of dedication,” said another user.

“From my Nexus 5 to my S23U, I’ve been a Nova user. Thank you for all your work,” yet another user chimed in.

Barry also responded to some of the comments, saying, “Reddit comments have always been hard for me, and today is a hard day. I intended to just turn off the internet after my announcement but didn’t have the self control. I appreciate the comments like yours.”

For now, Nova Launcher still works and is downloadable. However, without active development or an open-source release, it will eventually become redundant. Here are some Nova Launcher alternatives if you’re looking to switch.

Follow