Lawnchair isn’t perfect, but it’s the best free Nova Launcher alternative right now

Nova Launcher users have been left high and dry following the devastating news that it will no longer receive updates. You can continue using the launcher until it becomes unusable — many of our readers plan to do just that, according to a recent survey — but it’s wise to have a backup plan in mind. Many developers are now courting disgruntled Nova users with their alternatives, but one app in particular really stands out for me: Lawnchair.

With Nova’s future in doubt, what launcher are you turning to next? 6529 votes Niagara 29 % Lawnchair 17 % Action Launcher 6 % Hyperion 7 % Smart Launcher 14 % Octopi 10 % Kvaesitso 6 % Something else 12 %

Pixel Launcher, but better

There was a time when I craved the myriad options Nova Launcher offered. Recently, however, I’ve prioritized simplicity and minimalism to boost productivity. Lawnchair, while providing plenty of customization options, largely adheres to the design principles set by the Pixel Launcher. In fact, Lawnchair describes itself as a “supercharged version” of Google’s launcher. You get all the features of the stock Pixel Launcher experience, with additional toggles and switches to customize the home screen. This lightweight base keeps things familiar and predictable, making the launcher feel fast, especially compared to Nova.

For years, Nova Launcher has felt sluggish, with noticeable animation hitches, especially on newer Android versions. This was one reason I switched to Kvaesitso. I see none of these issues with Lawnchair’s latest version. Despite being in beta, it is swift and smooth. Opening the app drawer, activating search, switching screens, and long-pressing icons to activate context menus are quick and jitter-free.

Nova vs. Lawnchair: Battle of the niche features One limitation with Lawnchair is the inability to recreate a full Nova Launcher setup. Those wanting to port their setups directly will need to look beyond Lawnchair. However, I don’t see this as a problem. It offers a chance for long-time users to reevaluate and improve their setups.

Lawnchair 15 has many unique features, and one with potential is Caddy. This app drawer layout automatically groups similar apps into folders. Currently labeled as beta, it’s not yet complete but shows promise. For those who don’t want to rely on search, Caddy makes it easier to find productivity, music, news, or photography apps. Some apps may be uncategorized or misplaced, but it’s a feature worth watching. If you prefer the standard app drawer layout, an experimental setting expands the grid option to 20×20. That’s pretty excessive, considering Nova’s limit is 12×12, but it’s a boon for those who run widget-heavy home screens devoid of icons.

Additionally, Lawnchair offers extensive font customization options. While Nova restricts users to the system font, Lawnchair lets users pick fonts for nearly every aspect of the launcher. This feature is experimental but largely reliable. Users can also upload their fonts in OTF or TTF formats, adding potential.

There’s also At A Glance integration, enhanced by SmartSpacer. This third-party tool provides the classic Pixel look and feel with added functionality.

Nova has carved out its niche over its decade-long existence. One major difference is how the two launchers handle docks. I prefer running my home screen without a dock, but many find quick access to apps at the screen’s bottom advantageous for one-handed use. Nova’s Dock Pages feature allows multiple dock icon layers. Lawnchair combines the search bar with a single row of dock icons. This isn’t a drawback; I can pin folders to the Lawnchair dock.

Speaking of folders, Lawnchair lacks some advanced Nova options, like swipe-up/down shortcuts for folders. Those who have fine-tuned their gesture setups may miss this.

Then there’s search. With Sesame Search integrated into Nova, you could access almost anything from the launcher’s search bar. Arguably, this remains Nova’s biggest draw. Although Lawnchair now has enhanced search capabilities, it still falls short.

Only one app has a bright, clearly defined future

I can scrutinize Lawnchair and Nova Launcher, but the former has one clear advantage: a well-defined development trajectory with a committed team. Its arrival on the Play Store is a significant step forward for a project that remained hidden in the shadows of GitHub for much of its life. In July, the Lawnchair team also announced several upcoming changes, prioritizing future development. These improvements focus on user experience, more app drawer features, and dock expansion. This is great news, considering the app is funded by community donations. It also comes at the perfect time, as Nova Launcher’s development has ended.

Despite your loyalty to Nova Launcher, there will come a time when it no longer works on your phone. When that time comes, you’ll have many alternatives to choose from. I’ve been flip-flopping Kvaesitso and Niagara more recently, but Lawnchair should be on your radar, too, especially if you’re grown accustomed to Nova’s look and feel. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this app, and with the renewed impetus from community developers and a solid first beta of the latest app version, there’s a lot to look forward to.

