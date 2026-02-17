Nothing crashes Apple's party with cheeky Phone 4a series launch teaser

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has officially confirmed a launch event for March 5, 2026, just one day after Apple’s iPhone 17e event.

CEO Carl Pei teased the date by digitally spray-painting the word “Nothing” over Apple’s March 4 event invite.

The Phone 4a and 4a Pro are rumored to feature Snapdragon 7s SoCs, up to 12GB of RAM, and updated camera setups.

Nothing has been teasing the launch of the Nothing Phone 4a series for a while now, with recent teasers featuring a condom (???) and pills (???). If you’re left scratching your head over what the teasers mean, hopefully you won’t have to wait long, as Nothing has finally confirmed a launch event right after Apple’s March event.

Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei took to X to share the company’s latest guerrilla marketing tactic: digitally spray-painting Apple’s March 4 event invite with “Nothing” and “5 March.”

Nothing’s cryptic invite doesn’t share more details beyond the date, but as per previous leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a series is expected to launch on March 5, 2026. Nothing could have chosen a more traditional invite with actual details, but the company decided to ride on the back of Apple’s invite.

Apple’s March 4 event is expected to be the launch event for the iPhone 17e, an iPhone with an expected $599 price tag designed to serve as an entry point into the Apple ecosystem. Meanwhile, speculated prices are $475 for the Nothing Phone 4a and $540 for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The Nothing Phone 4a series won’t directly compete with the iPhone 17e as they target different audiences, even in markets like India, but that hasn’t stopped the company from jumping on the iPhone hype bandwagon.

Leaker Yogesh Brar recently shared on X that the Phone 4a series could get an updated camera setup and a new glyph implementation. However, he also recommends that Nothing Phone 3a series users don’t need to upgrade to the Phone 4a series.

Previous leaks suggested that the Nothing Phone 4a series is expected to feature Snapdragon 7s SoCs, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a modest battery bump. The Phone 4a Pro is also expected to bump up to an IP65 rating and potentially get eSIM support. We’ll have to wait for the company to either confirm these specs before the launch, or wait for the launch event.

