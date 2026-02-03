Nothing Phone 4a series leak reveals launch date, and it's just weeks away

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed apparent Nothing Phone 4a series launch plans.

The Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro are tipped to launch in early March, with a tentative date of March 5.

The Pro model in particular is expected to have a Snapdragon 7-series processor, an IP65 rating, and a slightly larger battery.

The Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro were two of the best mid-range Android phones of last year, bringing flexible cameras, standout designs, and the Essential Space feature. The firm has already revealed that the Nothing Phone 4a series is coming later this year, and a leaker has now revealed apparent details.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed on Twitter that the Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro are slated to launch in early March, with a tentative launch date of March 5. That means you have roughly a month of waiting if you want to get your hands on the device.

Nothing previously confirmed a few details about these phones, saying they will have UFS 3.1 storage and refreshed designs. Previous Nothing Phone 4a Pro leaks also point to a Snapdragon 7-series processor, a 5,080mAh battery, an IP65 rating, and a more expensive price.

In any event, I really hope both phones retain telephoto cameras for higher-quality zoom and a more versatile shooting experience. The Nothing Phone 3a had a 2x 50MP telephoto camera while the Pro model shipped with a 3x 50MP periscope shooter. Either way, this is a rarity in the mid-range segment.

