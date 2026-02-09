Nothing’s latest teaser suggests a major splash of color for the Phone 4a and 4a Pro

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has begun teasing its upcoming Phone 4a and 4a Pro models with a colorful teaser image showing five potential color options.

Leaks point to Snapdragon 7s SoCs, up to 12GB RAM, increased battery capacity, IP65 rating for the Pro model, and possible eSIM support.

Speculated prices are $475 for the standard 4a model and $540 for the 4a Pro version.

The Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro are expected to launch next month, with improved IP ratings and other changes. Right on cue, Nothing has started teasing the launch with a colorful teaser image that might be packing hints for upcoming colors.

Through its X account, Nothing’s official handle has shared an image that shows “(a)” in five different colors: blue, yellow, pink, white, and black. The image is captioned “soon.”

There’s not much information here beyond the possible colors, but you can bet the company will drip-feed all the specifications over the coming weeks.

We know from leaks that the Phone 4a series is expected to feature Snapdragon 7s SoCs, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a modest battery bump. The Phone 4a Pro is also expected to bump up to an IP65 rating, and potentially get eSIM support.

The Nothing Phone 4a is rumored to cost $475, while the Pro could cost $540. It wouldn’t be surprising if the lineup got a price bump, as has been the general trend in the smartphone market this year.

Nothing has confirmed that it will not launch a flagship phone this year. With that context, the Phone 4a series becomes all the more important to the company’s 2026 plans. Hopefully, the company delivers a solid punch with an exciting design.

