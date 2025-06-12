Nothing sees the Phone 3 as the 'right product' to start scaling up in the US

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed the Phone 3 will be available in the US.

The Phone 3 will support AT&T and T-Mobile.

The handset will also be available in Canada.

Nothing is preparing to launch its next flagship phone — the Phone 3. The new handset will obviously be available in the UK, where the company’s headquarters are located, but will it also come to the US? We now have a definitive answer and a few extra details.

Nothing has told TechCrunch that it plans to launch the Phone 3 in the US. When the device is released, customers will be able to order one from the phone maker’s website or through Amazon. The Phone 3 is also coming to Canada, and Nothing will partner with Best Buy for sales in that market.

For those interested in the Phone 3, the device will support T-Mobile and AT&T. It will also have multiband support 4G and 5G coverage.

In an interview with the outlet, CEO Carl Pei said: We have always said we are building for the long term, and now we’re ready to take that next step in the U.S. Phone (3) is not just another launch. It is a signal of where we are as a company. The smartphone market in the U.S. is dominated by two players, but a lot of people are hungry for something different. According to Pei, the company sees the Phone 3 as its opportunity to expand in North America. “We have already seen strong conversion rates from users switching to Nothing, and with Phone (3), we are going after that opportunity in a much more focused way,” Pei states. “This is the right product, and the right moment, to start scaling in North America.”

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be a more premium device than earlier models. That premium build will be accompanied by a premium price, which is expected to be about £800. Converting that into US dollars would put the Phone 3 at just under $1,100, putting it in square competition with the Galaxy S series and iPhone.

Recently, we got a leak that may have revealed the design of the next gen handset or a prototype. That leak appeared to confirm that the Glyph interface has indeed been retired.

