Nothing announces summer launch for its Phone 3 flagship

TL;DR Nothing has officially announced that the Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch in July 2025.

This phone is expected to mark Nothing’s shift to true flagship hardware, with a premium build, triple camera system, and top-tier Snapdragon chipset (likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite).

The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to launch in the US and will cost around $1,000.

Nothing has largely stuck to mid-range Android phones, shying away from top-tier flagship chipsets and preferring the more sober, tried and tested mid-range chips. This is expected to change with the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, which is said to feature a flagship Snapdragon chip. If you were wondering when this flagship Nothing phone will arrive, we now have an official timeline: The Nothing Phone 3 will launch in July 2025!

Nothing announced on X that the Phone 3 is “coming July 2025,” with the accompanying video showing a dot-matrix “3,” possibly as an ode to Nothing OS’s UX design philosophy.

The accompanying teaser doesn’t really say much about the phone. However, leaker Yogesh Brar commented “Premium build, Big on Performance” to the social media post, likely alluding to the marketing tagline for the Phone 3.

We’ve previously known that the Nothing Phone 3 will arrive in Q3 as per Nothing CEO Mr. Carl Pei’s comment. This new announcement narrows down the window on when the phone will arrive. For reference, the Nothing Phone 1 went on sale on July 21, 2022. The Nothing Phone 2 was launched on July 11, 2023, and went on sale on July 21, 2023.

The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to be available in the US. Thanks to its flagship Snapdragon chip (likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite), the company has confirmed its “first true flagship smartphone” will cost around $1,000.

Leaks also suggest a flagship-grade triple camera system, consisting of a large primary sensor and a better periscope zoom lens than the one on the Phone 3a Pro. Since all of Nothing’s smartphones have managed to stand out from the crowd, we expect the same with the Phone 3 too, which will help it tick all the right boxes for becoming a solid smartphone choice.

