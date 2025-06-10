Nothing to see here: Leaked Nothing Phone 3 render confirms death of the Glyph

TL;DR Nothing Phone 3’s back panel design has leaked in a new render.

The render confirms the removal of Nothing’s signature Glyph lighting system, though the back panel still retains a quirky design.

The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to launch on July 1, and is expected to bring a flagship-grade camera, a flagship chip, and a large battery for about $800.

Nothing is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone 3 on July 1, 2025, with a price tag revealed to come to about £800 in the UK, matching the Galaxy S25’s launch price in the region. In the US, leaks suggest the phone could cost just $800. We expect to get a flagship Snapdragon chipset, a flagship-grade triple camera system, and a large battery for that price. What we won’t get is the famed Glyph Interface, as a new leaked render showcases a barren Nothing Phone 3 without the company’s hallmark external lighting.

Leaker Max Jambor has shared a render of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, and this is what the device could look like:

At first glance, the Nothing Phone 3 looks much like its predecessors. But stare at the render for a few seconds, and you’ll notice it looks pretty plain despite being busy, as it’s missing the Glyph Interface. Nothing has previously mentioned that it has killed the Glyph Interface, but we chalked that up to a marketing teaser and nothing more. With the leaked render, reality is setting in, and it does indeed look very dead.

Without the iconic Glyph Interface, the back panel comes off as merely quirky for the sake of it, not unlike the other edgy gaming phones out there that go overboard with back panel graphics. The seemingly “transparent” back panel doesn’t show the phone’s innards either, as most of the working parts look covered by gray sheets. It’s not even clear (heh) that the back panel will be clear and not just printed on.

Other notable bits from the leaked render include the camera layout (which looks like the surprised Pikachu meme sideways). The Nothing logo has the dot matrix design language, but the regulatory text doesn’t. We also see a red square in the middle, adding some contrasting accent, and there’s a white dial across it, which also stands out. We also see the Essential Key, the power button, and the volume rocker on the side of the device, though it’s difficult to tell which is which right away.

Clearly (heh again), this leaked render raises more questions than it gives us answers. While the leaker has a good track record, we have to keep in mind that this is still a leak, so take it with a pinch of salt. We hope Nothing has an ace up its sleeve that’s not visible (heh x3) in this leaked render.

