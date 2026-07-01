Nothing confirms the Ear 3a will launch in 4 colors alongside the Phone 4b

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed that the Ear 3a will launch on July 7 alongside the Nothing Phone 4b.

The earbuds will be available in four colors: black, white, yellow, and pink.

The Phone 4b could also be launched in four colors: three regular colors and a fourth special edition option.

Nothing has finally confirmed when the cheaper version of the Nothing Ear 3 is coming. The company announced the launch date for the Ear 3a in a post on X, along with confirmation of the colors in which the earbuds will be offered.

The company will launch the new earbuds on July 7 at 11:00 AM BST (6:00 AM ET), and the earbuds will be available in four colors: black, white, yellow, and pink. These are the same colors we’ve seen on the Nothing Headphone A.

Nothing / X

It’s worth noting that prior leaks have suggested that Nothing will price the Ear 3a at €99 (~$115) in Europe. If true, it’ll be excellent news. The Nothing Ear A was launched for €99 in Europe and $99 in the US. If the company keeps the same pricing for the Ear 3a in Europe, it’s likely that the upcoming earbuds will launch at $99 in the US.

Nothing also shared that the video in its post was shot with the Nothing Phone 4b. The company has already confirmed that the upcoming phone will launch on July 7 as well. It has also shown off the phone’s design. The Phone 4b will feature a dual rear camera setup, along with a vertical Glyph Interface like the Phone 4a.

Earlier leaks have already shed some light on the specs and colors for the Phone 4b. It could come with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It could also feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary rear camera, and a 5,400mAh battery.

However, Abhishek Yadav posted on X that the phone will actually come in four color options. There will be three regular colors alongside a fourth, special edition Phone 4b.

Abhishek Yadav / X

We don’t know what this special edition could be, but hopefully we’ll get more information as the July 7 launch date draws nearer.

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