Nothing just gave us our first look at the Nothing Phone 4b

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TL;DR Nothing has officially revealed the full design of the Nothing Phone 4b ahead of its its July 7 launch.

The teaser confirms a dual-rear-camera setup, a vertical Glyph-style light bar, and a large camera island spanning the width of the phone.

The image also shows an additional circular cutout next to the flash, although it’s unclear whether this is a third sensor or another hardware component.

Nothing has officially revealed the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b. The company has already confirmed that the device will launch on July 7, and this latest teaser answers several questions while creating a few new ones.

The biggest highlight is the rear panel. Nothing seems to have borrowed the single vertical Glyph Interface directly from the Nothing Phone 4a.

The phone also sports a large rectangular camera island that stretches nearly the full width of the device. Inside, it appears to have two large camera lenses stacked vertically on the left.

Between the cameras and the Glyph strip sits a pill-shaped module housing the LED flash and another dark circular element. While it resembles a camera lens at first glance, it doesn’t appear to be aligned with the two main cameras and is noticeably smaller. At this point, it’s difficult to say exactly what it is. It could be a dedicated sensor, such as a laser autofocus or an ambient light sensor, or even another imaging component, but Nothing hasn’t confirmed its purpose yet.

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Elsewhere, the teaser reveals a flat frame with rounded corners, visible screws on the upper panel, and the familiar industrial aesthetic that Nothing has become known for. A circular marking near the lower-left portion of the back also stands out.

“The design distills Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic into a more focused and youthful expression, with thoughtfully arranged internal elements, a crystal-clear transparent finish, and a seamless form that flows effortlessly from back to frame,” Nothing wrote in a press release.

The company added that the Nothing Phone 4b’s “clean, minimal design is paired with enhanced durability, improved structural strength, and a soft, skin-friendly finish designed to be comfortable throughout the day.”

Interestingly, the Phone 4b also appears to borrow several design cues from the CMF lineup. Nothing has already confirmed that CMF won’t be launching a new smartphone this year, and judging by its industrial styling, exposed screws, and wide camera island, the Phone 4b almost looks like the kind of device the sub-brand would have released rather than a mainline Nothing phone.

With the launch now less than two weeks away, we’re certain Nothing will reveal more details about the Phone 4b in subsequent teasers.

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