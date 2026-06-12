New Nothing Ear 3a leak has exciting news about price and colors

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing could price the upcoming Ear 3a at €99, according to a new leak.

It could also launch the earphones in four colors: white, black, yellow, and pink.

Nothing has a fairly simple launch strategy for its audio devices: launch a fully specced-out version first, and follow it up with a cheaper version in a few months. We’ve seen this with the Nothing Ear 2 and the Nothing Ear A, the Nothing Headphone 1 and the Nothing Headphone A, and the company is about to do the same thing for the Nothing Ear 3, which it launched last year.

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While we haven’t heard much about these new earbuds so far, a new leak is giving us at least some details about what to expect. According to Dealabs, the Nothing Ear 3a will be available in four colors: white, black, yellow, and pink. This is a similar color set to the original Ear A, which launched in white, black, and yellow.

Further, the leak mentions that the earphones will be priced at €99 (~$115) in Europe, indicating that Nothing plans to keep the same price as the 2024 Nothing Ear A. It’s also a considerably lower price than the company’s Nothing Ear 3, which launched for €179 in Europe and $179 in the US.

That’s not surprising, since the Ear A launched at $99 in the US, compared to the $149 launch price of the Ear 2. If the leak is accurate, the Ear 3a could also be priced at $99 at launch.

No other details about the earphones are available right now, but it’s likely that Nothing will once again do what it did with the Ear A: drop some premium features to reduce the price, while still offering an excellent set of core features. That said, I do hope the Ear 3a comes with wireless charging.

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