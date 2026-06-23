Nothing's new budget phone could launch on July 7

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing could launch the Phone 4b on July 7.

It’s expected to feature a single rear camera and a transparent back panel.

The Phone 4b could launch in two memory configurations and could be cheaper than the Phone 4a.

After recently announcing that it’s canceling plans for a new CMF Phone, Nothing has started teasing a new product with the “4b” branding. Yesterday, the company showed a design sketch for a new smartphone, and a short while later, it also explained what the “b” stands for: Nothing. However, if you’re wondering exactly when Nothing will launch the new smartphone, a new leak has some good news.

According to an X post by leaker Noah Cat, the Nothing Phone 4b will launch on July 7. The image in their post shows a Flipkart microsite, complete with the phone’s name, launch date, and some rough design sketches.

Cartidise / X

The Flipkart microsite shown in the X post could not be found at the time of this writing. It’s possible that Flipkart accidentally pushed it live ahead of schedule and has since pulled it. However, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. The only microsite live right now simply teases the device and does not mention a specific launch date.

We already know that the Phone 4b will retain some iconic Nothing design elements, including the transparent design. Nothing’s teaser video also hints at a single rear camera. However, the sketches in the new X post show at least a dual rear camera. It is possible that the phone will actually have a main camera alongside a depth sensor.

If you’re curious about the specs for the Nothing Phone 4b, there’s really not much to tell. So far, there haven’t been any leaks about the processor, battery size, or other information. However, leaker Yogesh Brar mentioned in an X post that the phone will be available in two memory configurations at launch and will be priced Rs 3,000 (~$31) to Rs 5,000 (~$52) lower than the Phone 4a.

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