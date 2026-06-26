Nothing Phone 4b just lost a few more secrets ahead of its July 7 debut

Nothing

TL;DR Key specs of the Nothing Phone 4b have leaked courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar.

The phone is expected to come in three colorways and two storage configurations.

It’s also expected to feature a 120Hz display and the mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.

Just a day after Nothing officially revealed the design of the Nothing Phone 4b, tipster Yogesh Brar has now leaked the phone’s key specs and color options.

According to Brar, the Phone 4b will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, suggesting it will firmly target the mid-range segment.

The tipster also claims the phone will pack a 50MP rear camera and a 5,400mAh battery. While he hasn’t shared details about the secondary rear camera, Nothing’s recent teaser confirmed that the Phone 4b will feature at least a dual-camera setup. We also saw what appears to be a third camera lens on the phone, but we can’t be certain what it really is.

Brar adds that the Phone 4b will be available in three color options and two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Yogesh Brar/X

Nothing recently gave us our first official look at the Phone 4b, confirming a rear panel with a large camera island, and a vertical Glyph bar like the Nothing Phone 4a. The design also appears to borrow heavily from CMF’s industrial aesthetic, with exposed screws and a broad camera housing making it look more like a CMF phone than a typical Nothing handset.

If this latest leak is accurate, the Phone 4b is shaping up to be a fairly typical mid-range offering on paper. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and 120Hz AMOLED display should provide decent everyday performance, while the sizable 5,400mAh battery could translate to excellent battery life.

With Nothing set to unveil the Phone 4b on July 7, we likely won’t have to wait much longer to see how accurate these leaked specifications are.

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