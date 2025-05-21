NotebookLM is getting AI video explainers, and they look surprisingly useful

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR NotebookLM users will soon be able to generate Video Overviews using uploaded sources like PDFs or photos.

The feature could be useful for topics that benefit from a visual learning medium.

Audio Overviews are also set to receive duration controls.

NotebookLM is one of Google’s more useful AI products, which I use often to comb through reams of information. This week, Google pushed out its new Android app, which makes accessing the tool on mobile a little easier. Following a leak suggesting the feature’s arrival earlier this month, the Google product has confirmed that Video Overviews will soon become a part of its larger offering.

Currently, NotebookLM can generate Audio Overviews based on the information contained within sources you upload to its notebooks. Essentially AI-generated podcasts, these overviews are pretty useful for learning about specific topics. However, some topics would no doubt benefit from visual explainers instead. That’s where Video Overviews come in.

SURPRISE! Manifested through your shockingly accurate guesses (just kidding) ✨Video Overviews✨ are coming soon to @NotebookLM ! English only to start, you’ll soon be able to create short video summaries from your sources including PDFs, photos, and more! pic.twitter.com/hfOVw1xNZu — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 20, 2025

As detailed on NotebookLM’s X account, the tool will allow users to create “short video summaries from your sources, including PDFs, photos, and more!” The example it provides relates to the San Andreas fault, with AI-generated visuals explaining how tectonic plates work, graphics of earthquake frequencies, a timeline of the Earth’s formation, and other cute flourishes to keep viewers engaged.

The arrival of Video Overviews has no confirmed date, only a nebulous “coming soon” sticker.

For those who don’t fancy learning through AI-created videos, you can now customize the length of Audio Overviews. Users can now create “short (~5+ min), long (~20+ min), and default (~10+ min)” audio tracks. This feature is available now.

