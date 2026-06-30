Attention span too fried for NotebookLM's podcasts? Have it make you a TikTok instead

Google

TL;DR NotebookLM can now generate vertical, short-form video clips based on your supplied source information.

Videos are 60 seconds long and can be tailored to focus on specific aspects of a given topic.

The feature is available now for paid users and coming “soon” for free users.

NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews can take information you’ve provided and package it into a synthesized podcast format, featuring two voices conversing about whatever your sources’ subject is. Now, Google’s adding another highly digestible media format to NotebookLM’s repertoire: short-form vertical video.

Google’s announced that starting today, paid Google AI subscribers can use NotebookLM to generate 60-second videos based on their supplied sources. The feature’s rolling out now for people paying for Google’s AI Ultra and AI Pro subscriptions. It’s NotebookLM’s third supported video format.

Some video samples shared by NotebookLM on X all feature stylized visuals with limited animation, overlaid with captions themed to match the video’s content. Sixty seconds isn’t much time to get into context or nuance, but users can specify which parts of their source information they want to focus on to limit the scope of the generated video.

Doom scrolling but make it educational 🤓 Introducing Short Video Overviews in NotebookLM! Turn your most complex sources into 60-second, vertical videos that deep dive into any concept. Rolling out now to Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers on mobile & web (free users soon!) pic.twitter.com/vaOa4ELbw4 — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) June 30, 2026

NotebookLM has offered Video Overviews — landscape-orientation summary videos that resemble narrated, flashy slide decks — since last year. In March, the platform added a Cinematic Video Overview option that incorporates more dynamic visuals and audio. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the new Short format looks like it fits somewhere in between those two styles.

Users on both Google’s $20 AI Pro plan and the $100 AI Ultra subscription can generate short-form vertical videos in NotebookLM starting today. If you’re not a paying subscriber, though, you’ll still be able to try it out: Google says that the feature will be available for free users soon.

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