NotebookLM is taking a more cinematic approach to Video Overviews

TL;DR Google is rolling out a feature called Cinematic Video Overviews.

It will present information from your sources in a more engaging, cinematic way.

The new feature is available starting today for Google AI Ultra subscribers who are 18 and over.

NotebookLM, Google’s research-oriented AI tool, first introduced a video version of its Audio Overview feature back in July 2025. Since then, the feature has expanded to the Android and iOS apps. Now the tech giant is taking Video Overview to the next level with a new update.

In a blog post, Google announced that it is rolling out a major update to NotebookLM’s video-generating powers. The update combines three of Google’s AI models—Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro, and Veo 3— to create Cinematic Video Overviews.

As the company explains, Cinematic Video Overviews move beyond simply narrating slides. It generates tailored videos, using Gemini to make “hundreds of structural and stylistic decisions” for narrative, visual style, and format based on your sources. These videos aim to get you engaged in a subject and help you learn.

Cinematic Video Overviews will be available on the web for Google AI Ultra subscribers in English starting today. It will also be available on the mobile apps. However, you’ll need to be 18 or older to access it.

