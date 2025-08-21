Don't hold your breath for a new Pixel Tablet

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR It’s been over two years now since Google released the Pixel Tablet

Despite hearing from sources about work on a follow-up, the Pixel Tablet 2 was seemingly canceled

In a new interview, Google executives confirm that tablet development is on pause.

We are still coming down off the rush from Google’s latest big hardware launch, where the company introduced its full family of Pixel 10 smartphones, delivered a new Pixel Buds option, and showed off the Pixel Watch 4. While that lineup was just what we expected, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the one big gap in Google’s mobile hardware offerings: Where’s the tablet?

Google launched the Pixel Tablet back in 2023, and at first we were optimistic that we might be seeing the Pixel series embrace the form factor in much the same way Google did with Nexus devices years before. Even with the Pixel Tablet serving double-duty as the spiritual successor to the Nest Hub, it didn’t feel like a huge priority for Google, and by late 2024, rumors we had heard about plans for a Pixel Tablet 2 started to lose focus, and it sounded like Google was abandoning the project — even as we kept hope alive for what had been in the works as the Pixel Tablet 3.

Here in 2025, there’s been even less motion on tablets from Google. Really, the only progress we’ve seen has been the Pixel Tablet Pen mysteriously surfacing recently. Would Google’s interest in pushing Chrome OS and Android together into a merged platform rekindle some of the old tablet love?

Sadly, that’s sounding less and less likely — at least on any immediate timeframe.

Today Bloomberg shares a sprawling report on the state of Google’s ambitions, speaking to Rick Osterloh and other executives. It talks about the role of Pixel hardware as a means to share Google’s software advancements, and touches on the company’s interest in alternate form factors like smart glasses.

Sadly, though, it also includes a brief aside that appears to confirm that tablets are not among Google’s priorities at the moment. Neither tablets nor smart rings are currently in development, and it sounds like Google thinks that the evolving state of smartphones is filling the niche tablets once did in users’ lives — presumably with larger foldable phones stepping up there.

That’s a bit of a bummer for Pixel fans who still carry a torch for more traditional tablet options, but even if a new Pixel Tablet isn’t currently in active development, that doesn’t necessarily mean Google’s done for good. Like we said, what’s going on with Chrome OS is uncharted territory, and the more desktop-y Android gets, the more a new tablet stands to sound very appealing.

