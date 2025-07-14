Google confirms it's 'combining' Chrome OS and Android into a single platform

We exclusively reported back in November that Google was working to merge Chrome OS into Android . Now, a Google executive has effectively confirmed the company’s intentions to combine the two platforms.

Sameer Samat, president of Android ecosystem at Google, asked a TechRadar journalist why they were using an Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBook:

I asked because we’re going to be combining Chrome OS and Android into a single platform, and I am very interested in how people are using their laptops these days and what they’re getting done.

This might be the first time that Google has publicly acknowledged plans to merge the two platforms. The executive didn’t give any more details about the initiative, but we previously reported that Google plans to migrate Chrome OS over to Android rather than combining the two to create an all-new platform.