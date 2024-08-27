Apple really wants all your money in September with newly rumored iPad launch

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Stores are running out of iPad Mini 6 models, and the device has been labeled internally as constrained.

This suggests that Apple could be preparing to launch an upgraded iPad Mini 7 during the upcoming iPhone event.

Rumors also suggest that the company has been developing an iPad 11, which could similarly debut on September 9.

We’re just a couple of weeks away from Apple’s highly anticipated fall event, where the company is expected to launch the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more. While the keynote was initially rumored to only feature upgraded Apple smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds, fresh signs now point to new iPads, too.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple Stores are running out of iPad Mini 6 units, and the tablet is now internally considered constrained. This indicates that Apple could be launching its successor in the near future.

The iPad Mini 6 launched in 2021, and a refresh is long overdue. The seventh-generation edition could feature a new chip to boost its performance and power Apple Intelligence features. Otherwise, the iPad 11 could also make an appearance during the same event, as previous rumors point to a fall release. We expect both iPad upgrades to focus on internal improvements, as the two models have already adopted Apple’s modern tablet design.

Beyond iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads, we expect Apple to make software-related announcements during the event. These could include revealing iOS 18’s public release date and potential AI features exclusive to the iPhone 16.

By the end of the year, Apple will likely implement the M4 chip into some of its Macs, but that’s not rumored for the iPhone keynote. Instead, the firm could hold a dedicated event in October or November that primarily revolves around its computers.

