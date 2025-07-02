Gemini's new look is hitting Android, along with widget updates

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s got some new rainbow branding for Gemini.

After getting started on social channels, we’re now seeing the new icon hit the Gemini app.

Google has also updated Gemini’s widget with a new look and shortcuts.

Google’s branding is often pretty consistent — sometimes frustratingly so, like when you’re scrolling though the app drawer on a new Pixel phone and all these rainbow-colored icons start blending into each other. That nitpick aside, the rainbow look has served Google well over the years, and in 2025 we’ve seen the company start experimenting with a new gradient approach to it. Recently, we’ve spotted Google giving the same sort of attention to Gemini, and today we see its new icon publicly debuting in the Gemini app.

For the past few weeks now, we’ve been tracking Google’s development efforts with Gemini, and spotted a few early instances of some new branding for the service’s logo. Instead of the cool red, blue, and purple tones that Gemini has featured this far, we saw Google giving it that same rainbow gradient look that just came to the G icon. Yesterday, it started to look like this change was finally starting to go official, as Google updated its Gemini social account on X to feature the new rainbow look.

At the time, though, that was the only place we were seeing the redesign that didn’t involve tearing into app resources, and Google had yet to update its branding on the Play Store, or for Gemini on the web. Today, we start seeing some progress in that direction, and with version 1.0.776555963 of the Gemini app, we finally get the new icon you see up top.

That’s just part of what this new release has in store, though, and we’ve also identified some changes to Gemini’s home screen widgets.

That’s the old look for the widget on the left, compared with the new design on the right. Beyond the bar-shape and color changes, we also see two new shortcuts for sharing content with Gemini Live, with the addition of screenshare and video buttons.

Light mode inverts things, but all the same parts are present. We haven’t done anything special to enable these, and so long as you are running Google’s latest release for Gemini and the Google Android app, you should start seeing them, too.

