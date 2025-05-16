Google's glorious G glow-up spreads its rainbow across Android

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is updating its multi-colored G logo for the first time in a decade.

After first appearing on iOS and in beta on Android, the new G has now hit the stable release of the Google app.

Rather than using four distinct colors, the new G features a smoothly changing rainbow gradient.

A little bit of branding can convey a whole lot, so big companies are understandably very cautious about any attempt to change how they’re represented. Have you gotten used yet to saying “Meta” instead of Facebook? Google’s been going with a rainbow-colored logo since basically day one, and back in 2015 we saw the company bring that same kind of palette to its blue “g” logo, swapping lower- for upper-case and adopting a segmented, four-color look.

Earlier this week, we were tipped off to the first revision of that G logo in the decade since, replacing the distinct shades of red, yellow, green, and blue that build up the letter with a smoothly transitioning rainbow gradient.

Google

The first sign of the new look surfaced in the Google app on iOS, but we reported at the time that we had also spotted it in beta testing for the Android version of the app. Now, just a few days later, we’re already seeing it in stable.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

After updating to version 16.18.39 of the Google app, we can confirm seeing the new gradient G on multiple devices — it looks like this is now rolling out widely. But for the moment, at least, the new G design has only surfaced in the form of this one app icon. Google has yet to formally announce any redesign, and we haven’t caught a glimpse of it elsewhere across the company’s products and services. It only seems attached to the Google app at the moment, although that now includes the Play Store’s listing.

That said, the steady advancement of the new logo out of beta and into stable sure suggests that this is a change Google is moving forward with, and we would not at all be surprised to find ourselves starting out next week with Google finally acknowledging this new look. With Google I/O 2025 scheduled to begin next Tuesday, May 20, it sounds like the company has the perfect setting for sharing news like this.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.