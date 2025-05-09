Gemini Live's Project Astra features are rolling out more widely. Did you get them yet?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Live’s project Astra features, including video and screen sharing, are now rolling out to more Android users.

The update allows the conversational assistant to accept multimodal input from your camera and screen in addition to your voice commands.

iOS users may have to wait for this feature, as Google hasn’t announced plans to release it on iPhones.

One of Gemini’s most useful features is Gemini Live, a conversational assistant that understands natural language and can reply with its AI smarts. Google had promised that Gemini Live’s Project Astra capabilities would be available to all Android users with the Gemini app in the coming weeks. True to its word, we’re seeing reports of more users getting video and screen-sharing capabilities with Gemini Live on their devices.

Reddit user gabigtr123 pointed out that they can now use their camera and screen share with Gemini Live. Several other users also confirmed receiving the feature on their Android flagships. Some suggested that users can try force-stopping their Google app a couple of times to force the feature to appear on the next launch.

At Google I/O 2024, Google showed off Project Astra capabilities for Gemini Live, allowing the conversational assistant to accept multimodal input from your camera, screen, and voice. These camera and screen sharing capabilities began rolling out this year, but they were initially restricted to Gemini Advanced users and specific devices. Google said it had been hearing “great feedback” on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so it was extending the feature to all Android users with the Gemini app.

To use these Project Astra features, launch the Gemini app and tap the Gemini Live button in the right corner of the text input box. This would start Gemini Live, the conversational assistant. You’ll see two new buttons in the Gemini Live interface: One for sharing the video feed from your camera and another for sharing your phone’s screen. Choose the option you need, and once you begin sharing, you can ask questions based on what Gemini Live sees from your phone.

If you are an iOS user waiting for this feature, you’ll probably have to wait a while. Google hasn’t shared any roadmap for when (and if) this feature will arrive on iOS. It’s a genuinely helpful feature, so I hope it comes to iPhones too.

Have you received Gemini Live’s video and screen sharing features on your Android phone? What do you use it for? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.