Gemini's colorful new look is now as good as official

TL;DR Google’s been up to some colorful rebranding this summer, starting with its G logo.

Last month, we started noticing a new rainbow-colored star popping up for Gemini’s icon.

Today Google has started using the new rainbow Gemini look for its X account.

A fresh splash of color can really change everything. Whether you’re taking the daring step of dyeing your hair blue or just slapping a fun yellow case on your phone, the right color in the right place can be very impactful. Google is one company that’s no stranger to colorful displays, having embraced a rainbow palette for its corporate branding decades ago. Here in 2025, we continue to see that rainbow peek out from cloud after cloud, and today we’re checking out the latest way it’s bringing a little more color to Google’s product offerings.

Back in May, Google introduced a fun new gradient design for its G logo’s multi-colored spread, but more recently we’ve been tracking efforts to introduce some extra color to Gemini. So far, Gemini has favored red, blue, and purple hues, and while that ultimately helps it stand out a little against the rest of Google’s service portfolio, it can also come across a bit dark-looking.

Last week, while doing a teardown on a recent Google update we spotted a change that appeared to be in the works for Gemini’s four-cornered star logo, dropping the purple routine for a full Google rainbow. And then just yesterday, another update revealed this new rainbow icon getting ready to appear in lots of new places, all around the app.

Today, we think we can finally call this rebranding official, as the Google Gemini X channel publicly adopts the rainbow star.

Even with Google having taken this big step, we’re still waiting to see if the new look will continue to make its presence felt across everywhere Gemini finds a home. Google’s Play Store listing is still all blues and purples, as is the site icon used by Gemini on the web — but even that looks like it’s already starting to change, as we see in Google Search results.

After revisiting the G’s rainbow and now this Gemini star action, what are the odds we see this trend continue to spread across all things Google. The vast majority are rainbow already, but can you think of any other corners of its ecosystem that could use a colorful rebrand? Make your case down in the comments.

