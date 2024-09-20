Samsung Galaxy Ring is growing to accommodate all sizes of users

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expected to add two new sizing options to let the Galaxy Ring support larger fingers.

The wearable has already been available in nine different sizes.

International availability continues to improve, with pre-registration recently opening in Mexico.

Mobile devices are far from one-size-fits-all; just look at the Google Pixel family, and how it’s been growing to offer new size and feature options. That’s doubly true for wearables, and with smartwatches we expect a product to launch with two or even three different sizes available. That kind of variability is maybe most pronounced when it comes to smart rings, and this year’s Samsung Galaxy Ring arrived in nine distinct sizes. But even that may not have been enough, and a new rumor suggests that even more could be in the works.

With smartphones, size is largely about preference, and with smartwatches, an adjustable strap can do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to accommodating different users. But a smart ring just isn’t going to offer that kind of flexibility, and the best a manufacturer can do is make it available in as many different sizes as shoppers demand. Samsung sells the Galaxy Ring in sizes 5 through 13, and even offers a sizing kit so prospective buyers can find just the right fit for them.

Over on X, Max Jambor posts that Samsung may soon be making the Galaxy Ring available in two new sizes for users with particularly thick fingers, extending its range to include sizes 14 and 15. Supposedly, these new size options could be available within the next few weeks. There’s no word on if Samsung is reconfiguring its sizing kit to feature these new additions.

It’s great to hear about a company making an effort to ensure that its products are actual usable by as many interested shoppers as possible, but it’s maybe not the best look for Samsung to be playing catch-up like this; did it not do sufficient market research ahead of launching the Ring, and understand the bodies of its user base? Better late than never, we suppose.

In addition to expecting these new sizes just over the horizon, we’re also in the middle of a push to expand availability of the Galaxy Ring to new markets. SamMobile shares that pre-registration for the Galaxy Ring has just opened in Mexico, hot on the heels of the product’s launch in Brazil.

