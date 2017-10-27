In the past two months, we’ve seen the release of Android 8.0 Oreo and the developer preview for Android 8.1. An exciting feature introduced in the former was a brand new picture-in-picture mode. This feature allows apps that play video like YouTube to display a small window that played your videos on top of other apps when you hit the home button. It’s a nice alternative to Android’s multi-window mode that gives users a little more control over where the video actually shows up.
One of the problems with picture-in-picture mode up to this point is the lack of apps using it. In August, we reported that Google Maps was working on adding the feature. It looked to join Google apps like Google Chrome and YouTube, but there weren’t many other options beyond those. But, with the 8.1 developer preview, Netflix is now getting into the game.
There’s no word yet on exactly why Netflix is allowing picture-in-picture on Android 8.1, but not Android 8.0. Android Police did some digging to confirm that this is an official feature and not happening by mistake. Whatever the case, we’re just happy it’s now working.
Android 8.1 is also bringing some nice quality of life changes like displaying Bluetooth battery levels and letting you disable those annoying “Apps running in the background” messages. We’ll keep digging into the 8.1 developer preview and bring you more.