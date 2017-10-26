Google dropped the Android 8.1 Oreo developer preview yesterday, and the new version brings a handful of improvements—both functional and aesthetic—to all of Google’s 8.1-compatible devices. One of the most notable new features in this Android version is the addition of Bluetooth device battery levels in the Quick Settings panel.

Bluetooth battery levels debuted on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with Android 8.0, though you’d need to long-press the Bluetooth tile in your Quick Settings to access them. Now Google has added Bluetooth battery levels right next to the Bluetooth icon in the Quick Settings panel, making it easier than ever to see how much juice your devices have left.

This new Bluetooth feature is coming to all devices compatible with the Android 8.1 preview: the Google Pixel 2/XL, Pixel/XL, Nexus 5X/6P, and Pixel C. Of course, you can still navigate to the Bluetooth menu in your device’s Settings to get a more detailed overview of your connected devices, but the ability to quickly check battery levels is certainly helpful.

Google also brought a number of previously-Pixel 2-exclusive features to the original Pixel and Pixel XL, including automatic light/dark themes, a floating power menu, and a search bar at the top of the Settings menu.

