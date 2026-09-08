Missing Nest alerts on your iPhone? Google's got a fix

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

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TL;DR For the past few days, iPhone users have reported not getting Nest camera alerts on their devices.

While the app still recorded events, notifications for them weren’t going through.

Google shares that this glitch should now be resolved.

A good smart home demands openness: With as many different devices as you’ll need to really get every last corner of your home automated, it’s critical that they all play nicely with each other. For Google Home, part of that means not arbitrarily setting up platform boundaries, and Google’s smart home solution is open for Apple users to enjoy. Unfortunately, Nest devices in particular have been experiencing a few hiccups lately when it comes to iOS devices — but Google’s already got good news.

We expect a few key features from any smart home setup — it needs to provide remote control through our devices, it should support automated actions, and it should notify us about things worth our attention. With Nest on iOS, however, users have reported running into trouble with that last one, sharing on sites like Reddit the problems they recently noticed with Nest notifications not coming through on iOS devices.

Impacted users share that the Nest app still seemed to be aware of all the notification events their smart home hardware delivered, and all could still be seen when manually pulling up the app. But as of a few days ago, those experiencing this glitch stopped receiving alerts when a new event took place.

Like we said, though, Google has some good news to share, and according to the company it’s both identified the underlying problem, and rolled out a fix: We fixed an issue impacting notifications for some iOS users using the Nest app. We apologize for the delay in communication. By the sounds of it, there’s nothing for users to do themselves in order to start taking advantage of Google’s fix. Either everything important is happening on the back end, or Google’s silently pushing out an update.

Especially when we’re talking about things like Nest cameras, timely notifications are a big part of the appeal of these products — and risk even presenting a security risk when they’re broken. With that in mind, we’re happy to se that Google’s already in the process of putting this issue in the rear-view mirror.

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