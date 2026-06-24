Google Home's automation widget is busted on iOS, but a fix is in the works

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A Google Home automation widget has stopped working for some users on iOS.

Google has responded to user reports, saying that a fix is inbound.

Google Home users on iOS have been experiencing a weird, annoying bug: the app’s widget that provides quick access to custom smart home routines is busted. Google has acknowledged the issue, though.

User Finleykendall posted on the Google Home subreddit to say that their iOS Home widget had stopped working. Tapping any of the routines in the widget no longer triggers those routines, instead opening the Google Home app to its home screen. As of writing, one other user has commented to say that they’re experiencing the same issue.

The official GoogleNestCommunity account has replied to the post, saying that the Google Home team is aware of the problem and “working to fix it ASAP.”

Are you using Google Home on iOS? How are your widgets doing? Tell us about it down in the comments.

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