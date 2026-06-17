Google confirms: These Nest smart speakers have ended production

TL;DR Both the Nest Mini and Nest Audio appeared “out of stock” on Google’s web store earlier this month.

Pre-orders of the new Google Home Speaker finally opened today.

Google now confirms that the Nest Mini and Nest Audio are no longer in production.

Out with the old, in with the new! Change comes for us all, and right now, Google’s lineup of smart speakers is feeling that most acutely. Today, the company finally starts accepting pre-orders for the new Google Home Speaker, first announced last year. With this new audio solution finally on the way, we’ve been very interested in learning what’s happening to Google’s older speakers, and now we’re finally getting some answers.

Google tells Tech Advisor that with the arrival of the Google Home Speaker, the old Nest Mini and Nest Audio are being put out to pasture: As we continue to build the future of the smart home, we are refining our portfolio of Google Home and Nest devices. As part of this evolution, we have ended production of the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Audio. It’s not like we didn’t see this move coming a mile away, but that’s still sad news to receive if you were an ardent fan of this legacy hardware. Both the Nest Audio and Nest Mini had recently started showing as “out of stock” on Google’s online store, and combined with expectations that the Home Speaker was getting ready to begin sales, it wasn’t difficult to form a few assumptions about Google’s intentions for these devices.

Even as the next-most-recent release after our new Home Speaker, the Nest Audio is still coming up on six years old itself, having launched back in September of 2020.

Are you going to miss the Nest Mini or Audio? 5446 votes Yes, they're cheap 43 % No, they're outdated 7 % Yes, they're functional 48 % No, I'm upgrading to Home Speaker 2 %

The Nest Mini first debuted as the Home Mini all the way back in 2017, and Google gave us the updated second-gen Nest Mini in 2019. Considering how long both of these speakers have been available, it’s likely that anyone who was planning to pick one up already jumped on that opportunity long ago. That said, we still feel a lot of love for these devices — and it looks like a lot of you still do, too.

If you’ve got this hardware at home, go ahead and fire up your favorite playlist as we pour one out in honor of these smart speakers.

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