Here are my favorite Samsung Galaxy wallpapers of all time

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I frequently change the wallpaper on my phone just to give it a fresh new look. I often opt for a darker theme, but I enjoy vibrant and colorful wallpapers as well. There are countless options available on various apps, but Samsung also provides a great selection of their own unique wallpapers.

Most Samsung phones, especially those from their higher-end lineups, come with their own set of unique wallpapers. While many of them share a similar aesthetic at times, they aren’t exactly identical. I recently went through the wallpapers from dozens of different Samsung phones and picked a few of my favorites that I wanted to share with you. You can download these wallpapers and use them on your device, regardless of whether it’s a Samsung, Pixel, or any other brand.

How often do you change the wallpaper on your phone? 19 votes Once a week 16 % Once a month 21 % Once a quarter 21 % Once a year 16 % Almost never 26 %

Galaxy S20 FE wallpapers

First up are the Galaxy S20 FE wallpapers. This collection includes a particular favorite of mine, available in three color variations. The green one is perhaps the best in my opinion, though I genuinely like the other two as well. Samsung’s official wallpapers have often leaned towards a simpler, cleaner design, and this one follows suit to a point. It’s vibrant without coming across as overly busy or tacky. The abstract pattern catches the eye, while the flatter, less detailed area above provides a nice sense of balance and contrast.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 wallpapers

These wallpapers strike a fascinating balance, being both dark and bright simultaneously. They offer lots of contrast and seem to subtly reference the phone’s unique folding screen mechanism — at least two of them do. The wallpaper in the middle appears to be a closer view of the second, bringing even more color into focus, which I particularly enjoy. It’s my favorite of the three, although I would be happy to have any of these set on my phone.

Galaxy Note 20 wallpapers

Ah, the Note series. It may be long gone now, but you can still appreciate its legacy through its wallpapers. The prominent purple color in this set is a real eye-catcher for me. It genuinely brightens up a phone’s screen without looking too flashy or overwhelming. Some wallpapers can easily become a bit much due to overly complex colors or patterns, but this collection hits just the right spot. All three are visually stunning, but the second one stands out as the best in my opinion.

Galaxy S22 wallpapers

These wallpapers are notably darker than they are colorful, setting them apart from some of the other selections on this list. However, each one incorporates just enough color to grab your attention and provide a pleasing contrast that is very easy on the eyes. The three wallpapers in this set are quite similar to each other, primarily differing in the specific color used. I’m particularly drawn to the orange one, but I would be perfectly happy with any of these on my home screen.

Galaxy A54 wallpapers

Galaxy A54’s wallpapers are a bit more abstract and avant-garde. They somewhat remind me of the types of paintings you might see at a modern art gallery. It’s likely not a style everyone will appreciate, but I absolutely love them. They are distinctly different enough to catch the eye without feeling cluttered or tacky. I enjoyed all three, but I especially appreciate the first one. It creates a wonderful contrast between both colors and patterns. It’s definitely one of those wallpapers I’d have a hard time getting bored of.

How to set these wallpapers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As mentioned earlier, you can download and use these wallpapers on any phone you wish, regardless of the brand. Simply click the download button provided below each section to save them to your device. Please keep in mind that each file contains more than just the three wallpapers I’ve highlighted for each phone — they usually include the entire original pack of wallpapers from that device.

Once you have downloaded the wallpapers, follow the standard instructions for your specific device to set your favorite image as your home screen, lock screen, or both.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen or Lock screen. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper. Hit Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper and settings to your liking, then hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were assembled using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 15 running iOS 18.4.1. The steps might differ if you have a different device or software version.