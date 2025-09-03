MrBeast isn’t stopping at snacks — he could take on T-Mobile and Verizon next

TL;DR YouTuber MrBeast is reportedly planning to enter the US telecom industry.

His telecommunications company is expected to launch in 2026, according to a leak.

MrBeast will reportedly use the MVNO strategy instead of setting up a standalone carrier.

It hasn’t been long since 27-year-old YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, entered the food industry by launching his chocolate and snack brand, Feastables. The YouTuber is now reportedly looking to expand into the telecommunications industry as well by launching his own mobile phone service, according to Business Insider.

Business Insider got their hands on an investor deck from early 2025 that reveals MrBeast’s plan to offer a mobile phone service. Although the plan is not currently a priority for MrBeast, according to a person close to his team, the deck indicates 2026 as the planned launch year.

The leaked deck further indicates that the YouTuber will adopt a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business strategy instead of building a network carrier from scratch. An MVNO leases network access from a standalone mobile network operator (MNO), such as AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, at a wholesale rate, rather than installing and operating its own wireless infrastructure. The MVNO then offers these services under its own brand to customers at a significantly lower price than what they would pay if they purchased the same service directly from the larger carrier.

MrBeast’s MVNO could be a success if he can convert a chunk of his subscribers into paying mobile customers. He has over 430 million subscribers on YouTube alone, not to mention millions of followers on other social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Even converting just 50% of his subscriber base into paying mobile customers would give him a significant edge over competitors such as Donald Trump, who recently launched T1 Mobile service, which also operates as an MVNO.

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are the carriers that primarily provide MVNO solutions in the US. While all these carriers are equally good and MrBeast could go with any of them, the YouTuber has collaborated with T-Mobile in the past, which marginally increases the probability of him launching a T-Mobile-based MVNO.

