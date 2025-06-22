Trump Mobile promise telehealth and roadside perks, but is it worth the cost?

From businessman to politician, and now to wireless service provider? Coming way out of left field, it seems the Trump Organization is now looking to leverage the Trump name to bring phone service to its fan base.

According to the Trump Organization, the company won’t directly operate Trump Mobile and is instead licensing the rights to an unnamed third party. Trump Mobile will offer just one plan, dubbed the 47 Plan, as a not-so-subtle nod to Trump’s current presidential term. The company will also offer its Trump-themed T1 Phone, though you can also bring your own device — which we’d definitely recommend over buying this thing.

The 47 Plan claims to have the same coverage as the big three carriers, as well as unlimited talk, text, and data for $47.45 a month. There’s also reportedly around $15 in additional fees beyond that price tag. Of course, several other prepaid carriers offer the same general features for notably less. For example, Visible ranges from $25 to $45 a month with taxes and fees included. In order to stand out, Trump Mobile includes a few less common benefits, which we’ll focus on a bit later.

Marketing gimmicks aside, is Trump Mobile actually a decent alternative to other prepaid providers? Honestly, for most probably not, but let’s start by taking a look at what it actually offers.

What do you get with Trump Mobile?

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Trump Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator, meaning it doesn’t run its own towers and instead partners with existing networks. While many prepaid carriers only provide service via one partner, Trump Mobile will reportedly offer coverage via all three major networks. This isn’t unheard of by any means; a few independent prepaid providers manage to offer coverage from all three networks, with US Mobile being one of the most well-known examples. In fact, US Mobile even lets you run two networks simultaneously, for an optional fee.

It’s still unclear how Trump Mobile’s multi-network support will function, but based on what I’ve been able to dig up, it’ll likely assign you to the carrier most compatible with your BYOD device or the Trump T1 Phone. You might be able to manually choose a network, though there are no official details yet. Either way, I wouldn’t count on being able to easily switch between networks on the fly—or use two simultaneously—as those features would almost certainly be highlighted if they were part of the offering.

Trump Mobile's unlimited talk, text, and 20GB data are pretty standard, but it's priced on the high side.

I can also reasonably guess that at least the T-Mobile connection will be on low-priority data. This is speculative, of course, but it is worth noting that Google Fi is the only known provider with high-priority access to T-Mobile’s network. So it’s safe to assume Trump Mobile won’t have that perk. As for AT&T and Verizon, they’ve shown more flexibility in offering higher priority to select partners, so it’s possible—but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Moving past carrier support, Trump Mobile also promises unlimited talk, text, and 20GB of high-speed data. There’s no word on what happens when you hit your high-speed data cap, but judging by how similar plans operate, it’s very likely there will be a firm speed cap for any data used afterward. For example, Google Fi throttles speeds down to just 256Kbps, barely enough to even load your email. There’s also a possibility that Trump Mobile might only lower speeds during times of heavy congestion, similar to basic plans from carriers like Visible, though usually, that’s clearly spelled out if that’s the case.

As you can see, there’s really nothing here that looks too different from other prepaid carriers, many of which cost almost half the price of the 47 Plan. That said, there are three fairly unusual perks worth talking about, and then we’ll quickly cover international features as well.

Three fairly unusual perks: Telehealth, device protection, and roadside assistance

Apple

While many carriers offer unlimited data and limited international calling features, it’s not every day you hear about a mobile phone plan that adds telehealth, free device protection, and roadside assistance to the mix. As you might have guessed, Trump Mobile partners with other companies for these features.

Let’s start with the most notable of the three features: the included telehealth benefit. Through a partnership with Doctegrity, Trump Mobile promises 24/7/365 access to board-certified providers and behavioral and mental health services — including life coaching, nutrition counseling, and more — all available via video or phone calls. There’s also a Pharmacy Rx discount program covering over 100 medications, with some even free after the discount is applied.

If you'd use the telehealth, roadside and device protection extras, you could save.

From what I gather, you can access most of these services directly from Doctegrity with its $29-a-month subscription, so if this is something you’d already subscribe to, this particular benefit could be worth it. Of course, many health insurance providers (including Medicaid providers in some cases) offer telemedicine at no additional cost already, so I’d recommend doing a bit of research into your existing benefits before jumping at this feature.

Moving on from telehealth, Trump Mobile has partnered with Omega Mobilecare for limited device protection. I’ll be honest—I’m not particularly familiar with this brand, and while that might raise an eyebrow, I’m not ready to call it a red flag just yet. What is clear from the official website is that this is device protection, not insurance. Of course, it functions similarly to insurance, as all BYOD or purchased devices will include up to $2,000 per year in coverage for: Mechanical or electrical breakdowns

Cracked screen replacement due to accidental mishandling

Replacement with a device of the “same kind and quality” if they can’t fix it While the full terms and conditions aren’t available online yet, this certainly doesn’t sound too different from other prepaid insurance programs. Typically, these services can range anywhere from $5 to $15 or more a month, depending on your benefits and how expensive your device is.

Last but not least, roadside assistance benefits are powered by Drive America and include a $100 monthly towing allowance, flat tire assistance, battery assistance, and lockout assistance.

Are these extras actually a good value? Technically speaking, yes. If you were to sign up separately for roadside assistance, device protection, and telehealth, you could easily spend an additional $40-$50 a month. There’s a catch, though: you might already have some of these benefits elsewhere, or you might find that paying separately yields better benefits.

The telehealth plan might not be necessary depending on your existing insurance, and even roadside assistance might already be covered through your car insurance or a club membership like AAA, which typically offers better features.

The extras are good value, but check you aren't already covered elsewhere.

As for insurance or device protection, pricing can vary significantly, but third-party options may provide better coverage. Additionally, manufacturers like Apple and Google offer their own forms of device protection, often with even greater benefits than those provided by Trump Mobile.

How do the international features compare to the other prepaid options out there?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Typically, prepaid plans priced above $40 are considered premium options. These tend to include perks such as smartwatch connectivity, international roaming, and sometimes even streaming services. For example, Visible Plus Pro retails for $45 a month but includes premium extras like smartwatch service, unlimited calling to 85 countries, and unlimited texting to 200 countries from within the US. You also get free calls, texts, and data within the US and Canada, plus two Global Pass days per month for use in over 200 destinations.

Unfortunately, Trump Mobile doesn’t include any of these premium international features, which is disappointing at this price point. Of course, that’s because the premium here is spent on the three unique features mentioned previously.

You might not get international roaming, but the good news is you can call around 100 different destinations for free from within the United States. However, each country has a different maximum cap for minutes per month, ranging from as little as 5 minutes to unlimited.

Should you consider Trump’s service over the competition?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

At first glance, Trump Mobile comes across as a heavily branded offering, and that’s likely by design. While it does include a few genuinely interesting features, the overall package feels more like a marketing vehicle than a disruptive carrier. Whether it can deliver on its promises — particularly around customer service and ongoing support — remains to be seen. It’s also worth noting that similar or better benefits may be available from established prepaid providers like Visible or US Mobile. Visible is considerably cheaper and includes truly unlimited service, while US Mobile offers comparable three-network support with more flexibility when it comes to switching between them.

While I won’t pass final judgment until Trump Mobile fully launches and the provider releases detailed terms and conditions beyond the current minimalist placeholders, it’s safe to say there are other options available that can scratch similar itches more effectively. The fact that Trump Mobile is more a gimmicky licensing agreement than a true prepaid carrier doesn’t help it much either.