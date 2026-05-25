This is the best Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) alternative according to readers

The Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) and its two lower-level siblings launched last month with a clear intention to take the flip-fold crown from Samsung. Living up to its name, the Ultra places heavy emphasis on specifications, with 165Hz displays, a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite/16GB RAM combo. It’s an impressive package on paper, and you’ll need quite a lot of paper to buy one.

Given its hefty price tag, we outlined five good alternatives that span various designs and price points and asked readers to vote for their favorite.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

With just short of 2,000 votes cast on this poll, the best Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) alternative, according to 31.7% of respondents, is last year’s model. Apart from a few minor upgrades to the battery, display, and color availability, the Ultra (2025) offers the same hardware package as this year’s model for $200 less. This doesn’t even factor in its various sale opportunities, which could further reduce its price.

Buying last year’s phone does come with a few shortcomings, like a year on that limited software support window and 2025’s technology, but this isn’t much of an issue for the Razr (2025).

Readers agree. samagon writes: 2025 razr ultra in my pocket now, first phone in a long time that I haven’t been itching to upgrade after a year of ownership (well, almost a year). battery is still great, still looks new, still feels new, hinge and screen are amazing. Second place is a far more interesting battle. Three of the five phones came within a few votes of one another, but ultimately the Google Pixel 10 Pro just shades the Motorola Razr Fold by a single vote (17.6% vs 17.5%).

The Fold is certainly the more adventurous choice from a usability and financial standpoint. It’s listed at $400 more than the Ultra (2026) and offers a roomier yet bulkier book-fold layout.

The Pixel 10 Pro is the obvious safe bet. Backed by Google’s long software support, reliable hardware (for the most part), and decent performance, it’s a phone that should offer buyers a more familiar base.

Readers can't decide if the Pixel 10 Pro or the Motorola Razr Fold is the better alternative.

Coming in just behind these two products is the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Again, a fair investment but arguably remains one of the most comprehensive Android experiences available.

Bringing up the rear is the Motorola Razr (2025) with 12.1% of the vote. Clearly, those who consider real alternatives to the Ultra (2026) don’t assign much weight to price. If this were the case, the Razr (2025), at nearly $1,000 cheaper than its newer upgrade, would be the winner here.

A further 4.2% of readers voted for another device, which included the OnePlus 13, as mentioned in the comments.

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