The wait is almost over: Motorola Razr Fold is coming to the US next month

TL;DR The Razr Fold will be available for pre-order at Best Buy and on Motorola’s website on May 14.

It will go on sale in the US on May 21 for $1,899.

The foldable will come to T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, and Verizon in the coming months.

Motorola is launching its next slate of foldables, the 2026 editions of the Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra. However, this year is a little different as the company is also introducing a Galaxy Z Fold competitor called the Razr Fold. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Motorola’s first attempt at a book-style foldable, here’s when it will be available.

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As a quick summary of what the Razr Fold brings to the table, you’re getting a device with a 6.6-inch external screen and an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO internal display. It also features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, a 32MP external selfie camera, and a 20MP internal camera. The foldable will be available in two color options: Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White.

Unlike Europe, which gained access to pre-orders on April 15, the US will have to wait a while. However, it won’t be a long wait, as pre-orders will open up on May 14. That’s only about two weeks from now.

When pre-orders start, you’ll be able to submit your order on Motorola’s website. However, it will also be available for pre-order at Best Buy. The handset won’t be cheap, as it will set you back $1,899. That’s the same price Samsung charged for the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 at launch.

The Razr Fold will officially go on sale a week after pre-orders start, on May 21. On the same date, you’ll also be able to pick up the Moto Pen Ultra, priced at $99. Motorola plans to expand Razr Fold availability to T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, and Verizon in the coming months.

Motorola Razr Fold (2026) Motorola Razr Fold (2026) Tablet-size display • Periscope zoom • Stylus support • Multitasking MSRP: $1,899.00 Motorola's first book-style foldable combines a tablet-sized 8.1-inch inner display, versatile tripl The Razr Fold marks Motorola's entry into book-style foldables with an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO main display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It features a triple 50MP camera system with periscope zoom, stylus support, and optimized multitasking software. See price at Motorola

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