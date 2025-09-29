Motorola just teased a phone thin enough to take on the Galaxy S25 Edge

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola has begun teasing a new flagship Android phone called the “Moto X70 Air,” with a full reveal coming later in October.

Like the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, the main draw to the Moto X70 Air will be its ultra-thin design.

Currently, we expect the X70 Air to be released exclusively in China, although a global launch may occur at a later date.

Thin smartphones are all the rage this year. After Samsung kickstarted the trend earlier this year, and Apple just brought it back into the spotlight, it appears that Motorola is the next company to throw its hat into the thin phone ring.

The official Motorola account on Weibo recently published a teaser image for the Moto X70 Air, and it takes just one look to see that this is a phone designed to compete with the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air. Not only does the Moto X70 Air name give it away, but the image of the phone shows someone holding a handset that looks every bit as thin as Samsung and Apple’s recent launches.

It’s impossible to say exactly how thin the Moto X70 Air is, but it likely falls in the same 5.8-5.6mm range as the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air. We can tell from the teaser that at least one color option for the Moto X70 Air features a matte green paint job with orange-accented camera rings.

Motorola doesn’t mention any specifications for the phone, although there is a good possibility that it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Qualcomm mentioned Motorola as a launch partner for its latest Snapdragon chip, and it’s not a stretch to imagine the X70 Air would be the type of phone to get flagship silicon.

We don’t know anything else about the Moto X70 Air, but the good news is we won’t have to wait too long to get the official lowdown. Motorola ends its Weibo post with “See you at the end of October,” so we only have about a month to wait before the phone is officially revealed.

The bad news, however, is that the Moto X70 Air will almost certainly be a China-only release. Motorola only shared the teaser for the phone on Weibo (China’s most popular social media platform) and hasn’t said anything about the phone outside of the country.

The X70 Air may get an international release later in the year or sometime in 2026, possibly under the Edge series Motorola uses in the US and other parts of the world. For the time being, though, that’s just speculation on our part.

It’s not surprising to see a company like Motorola join the thin phone bandwagon, especially now that Samsung and Apple are both involved. What will be interesting is to see what approach Motorola takes with the X70 Air. Will Motorola go the Samsung route by taking one of its existing smartphone designs and just thin it out, or will it take inspiration from the iPhone Air and create something that looks distinctly different from the rest of its portfolio?

