Motorola's challenger to the Galaxy S25 Edge gets the spotlight in leaked promo video

TL;DR A promotional video for the Motorola Edge 70 (X70 Air) has leaked.

The video reveals that the phone will be available in three colors.

The leak mentions that the device has a thickness of less than 6mm, like the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Motorola recently confirmed it plans to launch a thin phone called the Moto X70 Air in China. Rumors suggest that the device will also launch globally as the Motorola Edge 70. Not much is known about the handset yet, but a leaked promotional video has provided more details.

Trusted tipster Evan Blass has shared a promotional video of the upcoming Motorola Edge 70. In the post, Blass mentions that the phone has a thickness of less than 6mm. This would put the handset in the same camp as the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air.

In the video, the manufacturer appears to highlight the Edge 70’s thinness, showing multiple shots of the device from its side. From this video, we can glean that it will have water and dust resistance. However, it’s not revealed what the IP rating will be. There will also be three colorways, which rumors suggest will be called: Pantone Lily Pad, Pantone Gadget Gray, and Pantone Bronze Green. We also get a shot that reveals the primary rear camera will be a 50MP lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 120-degree FoV.

The Motorola Edge 70 is expected to launch sometime this month, but only in China. It’s unclear when the company plans to release the international version.

