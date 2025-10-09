This thin flagship will crush the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air on battery and charging speeds

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola is teasing a new thin and light phone, the Moto Edge 70, for an international release in November.

The Moto Edge 70 is confirmed to have a 4,800mAh battery, a much larger capacity than the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, as well as 68W fast charging.

Leaks suggest that the phone will also feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS, as well as Pantone-branded color variants.

Thin and light smartphones are the next craze after foldables, and it seems everyone wants to make one. Samsung stole the show with its thin-and-light Galaxy S25 Edge, and Apple impressed with the iPhone Air. While the phones are impressive, the big caveat with a thin and light smartphone is compromised battery life, as there’s less physical space available for a large battery. But what if you could pack a decent-sized battery in a thin and light phone? That would make it prime for replacing your conventional smartphone, and it seems Motorola is on track to do just that with the Moto Edge 70.

Motorola had already been teasing the Moto X70 Air for the Chinese market, and now, the company has started teasing a thin and light phone for international markets. It’s very likely the same phone, and some online listings are referring to it as the Moto Edge 70, which aligns with Motorola’s naming convention.

According to Motorola’s official teasers, the Moto Edge 70 will have a 4,800mAh battery. This may not sound impressive, considering conventional smartphones offer batteries with a capacity of over 5,000mAh. However, we know from leaks that the Edge 70 will be under 6mm in thickness. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8mm thick and features a 3,900mAh battery, while the iPhone Air has a thickness of 5.6mm and a 3,149mAh battery. Therefore, the Moto Edge 70 should offer better all-day battery life.

Motorola has also confirmed that the phone will support 68W fast charging, which will undoubtedly help the phone be more usable if it dies before the end of your day. For context, the Galaxy S25 Edge supports 25W wired charging, while the iPhone Air is also in the same ballpark (Apple doesn’t disclose exact charging specifications).

Leaks suggest that the Edge 70 will come with a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and a 120° FoV. It should be coming in three colors: Pantone Lily Pad, Pantone Gadget Gray, and Pantone Bronze Green.

Motorola will continue to reveal specifications every Wednesday until the phone launches on November 5 in select European regions, although the launch in China is this month itself. We are eager to learn more about the Edge 70 and how it shakes up the thin and light smartphone category.

