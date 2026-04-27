Last-minute Razr 2026 renders highlight Motorola software

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR New renders of the Moto Razr 2026 have been posted by Evan Blass on X.

The renders feature two colorways, both of which have a Moto AI icon displayed.

An official announcement is expected this week.

Motorola’s upcoming Razr phones have leaked pretty thoroughly. We’ve seen renders of the phonepurported specs for the base, Plus, and Ultra models, as well as pricing for the entire lineup. We’re expecting an official US announcement this week. Today, though, we’ve seen a couple new renders of the Razr, showing two colorways from slightly different angles than what we’ve seen so far.

Evan Blass shared the renders on X this past weekend. They show the Razr 2026 — or Razr 70, as it’ll be marketed outside the US — in the green and gray colors that we saw in a separate leak last week. These renders show the phone closed, open, and from the side, and also feature prominent Moto AI icons on the Razr’s displays.

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This year’s base-model Razr phone is looking very similar overall to last year’s, with the same 3.6-inch outer screen and 6.9-inch inner screen. On the inside, we’re expecting the Razr 2026 to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset and eight gigs of RAM.

It’ll be more expensive, though: leaks point to a starting price of $800 for the base-model Razr 2026, an increase of $100 from 2025. The Moto Razr Plus is tipped to start at $1,100, while the Razr Ultra will go for $1,500. The Razr Fold will reportedly start at $1,900.

Motorola’s teased an official announcement to come on Wednesday, the 29th.

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