Massive Motorola Razr 2026 leak leaves nothing to the imagination

Motorola/allo.ua

TL;DR The Motorola Razr 2026 has fully leaked, revealing a familiar design with upgrades like a newer Dimensity chip and a larger 4,800mAh battery.

The phone keeps its 6.9-inch inner display and 3.6-inch cover screen.

It’s expected to launch on April 29 alongside the wider Razr lineup, with availability tipped for May 21

A new leak has spilled almost everything we need to know about the Motorola Razr 2026 ahead of its April 29 launch. After weeks of leaks, the standard Razr 2026 has now fully surfaced via a Russian retailer listing, detailing all the upgrades Moto is making over last year’s model.

The listing reveals the Razr 2026 in gray, green, and white colors, though there might also be a fourth pink variant in the lineup. Design-wise, there are no surprises. We’ve already seen what the Razr 2026 looks like thanks to previous leaks, but the specs are where the real story lies.

Up front, you’re looking at a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2640 x 1080 resolution. The cover screen remains a 3.6-inch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,700 nits peak brightness. That’s very much in line with last year’s setup, which isn’t a bad thing given Motorola already had one of the more functional outer displays in this category.

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One of the biggest changes comes under the hood. The Razr 2026 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

While this still isn’t flagship-tier silicon, it should deliver better performance compared to last year.

If there’s one area where the Razr 2026 makes a notable leap, it’s the battery life. The device is listed with a 4,800mAh battery, which is a solid bump over the Razr 2025’s 4,500mAh battery. It might not look like much, but every little jump matters in a flip phone. Battery life has traditionally been one of the biggest compromises in this form factor, so this is definitely a welcome increase.

Meanwhile, charging specs remain unchanged, including 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

On the camera front, Motorola appears to be going with a 50MP + 50MP dual rear setup, along with a 32MP front-facing camera.

The phone is also rated IP48, offering some level of dust and water resistance.

The Razr 2026 should run Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI and include features like Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and support for both SIM and eSIM.

As for pricing, a very recent leak suggests the Razr 2026 could cost $799.99, up $100 from last year’s model.

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