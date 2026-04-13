Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 leak suggests this may be the year to skip

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak may have revealed the specs for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026.

The biggest upgrade appears to be the battery, which is 6% larger than last year.

This year’s Razr Ultra will reportedly use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as last year.

Leaks for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 are starting to pick up as we get closer to an eventual launch. Last week, a leak gave us a glimpse at what are claimed to be official press images, showing off two of the handset’s colorways. Now, a new leak may have revealed the specs, and they suggest we’re getting a very familiar device.

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According to a report from Android Headlines, the Razr Ultra 2026 measures 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19mm when unfolded. If this is true, then the foldable will be about the same size as last year’s model. It’s also said that the phone has a 4-inch cover screen with a 1080×1272 resolution, a 7-inch main display with a 2992×1224 resolution, a weight of 199g, and has an IP48 rating.

Overall, it appears that the new Razr Ultra may be physically the same as the model that preceded it. However, the similarities may not end there.

The leak mentions that Motorola is bringing back the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same processor that powered the Razr Ultra 2025. On top of that, the company may also use the same three 50MP camera setup as before. Despite the increase in RAM costs, Motorola may stick with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

So, did Motorola bother to include any upgrades at all? The leak does suggest that we’re getting a bigger battery. Last year’s model came with a 4,700mAh battery, but the next Razr Ultra is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery. Along with that 6% increase in battery capacity, the device should also support 68W wired charging.

The 2025 version of the Razr Ultra was announced on April 24, 2025, with a retail release on May 15, 2025. Motorola hasn’t revealed when it will announce the Razr Ultra 2026, but it’s believed that the company could stick to a similar time frame as last year. Outside of the US, the phone will be known as the Razr 70 Ultra.

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