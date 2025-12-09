Moto G Stylus 2026 and Moto Tag 2 leak indicate Motorola is still in the stylus phone game

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR New promo images have spilled the first real look at the Moto G Stylus 2026 and the Moto Tag 2.

Motorola’s 2026 lineup might stick to familiar designs but introduce small refinements across both the next-gen Moto G Stylus and Bluetooth tracker.

The Edge 70 Ultra may also join the stylus club, though it’s unclear if it’ll feature a built-in silo or rely on accessories.

Motorola looks like it’s heading into 2026 with quiet rather than big changes. New leaks about the Moto G Stylus 2026 and its Moto Tag successor reveal designs that appear familiar, with only slight differences.

It looks like Motorola is sticking with what works, focusing even more on texture and how the next Moto G Stylus feels in the hand, and a new image from Android Headlines shows a device that looks a lot like last year’s model.

If you look closely at the back of the phone, you’ll notice Motorola is likely using eco-leather (read: fancy plastic that feels great). Unlike older iterations from two years ago, where the camera bump felt like a separate island, Motorola’s design since the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has the leather material rolling right up over the camera housing, and that could continue with the Moto G Stylus 2026.

The leak shows two colors: dark gray and lavender. Both seem to have frames that match the color of the phone, which is a thoughtful detail for a device that usually costs less than $400.

The last Moto G Stylus ran on Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, but it’s still unclear which chip or configuration the next version will use.

Android Headlines has also shared new details about the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. Unlike the regular Moto Edge 70 that debuted back in October, the next-generation Ultra model is tipped to be the stylus-friendly option in the flagship lineup. Early hints suggest the phone could house the stylus inside the device itself, so you won’t have to deal with separate add-ons or cases just to keep it in place.

A mysterious tweak to the next-gen Moto Tag Perhaps the more intriguing part of this leak is the Moto Tag 2, Motorola’s follow-up to its Android tracker. Fresh marketing renders show the device in new beige and orange colorways. More importantly, there’s a new cutout at the top of the tracker that wasn’t there before, but its purpose remains unknown.

Under the hood, expectations lean toward continued support for UWB, deeper integration with Google’s Find Hub system, and potentially better battery efficiency and button feel. That’s significant because the first-generation Moto Tag only really grew into its potential earlier this year after a firmware update unlocked true UWB precision finding.

If this second model launches with everything ready from day one, it could finally feel like a fully realized part of the Android tracking ecosystem rather than an experiment.

