Motorola just shadow-dropped its Galaxy S25 Edge competitor

TL;DR The Motorola Edge 70 has appeared on store page listings on the company’s European websites.

The listing reveals the smartphone’s full specifications.

The device will run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and has a 4800mAh battery.

Motorola hasn’t exactly been shy about the fact that it has been working on a competitor to the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air. The phone has already been unveiled in China as the Moto X70 Air. However, we’ve been waiting for an announcement for the global version, the Motorola Edge 70. While the company has yet to release an official announcement, it has gone ahead and published a listing for the device on its website.

Over on Motorola’s Polish website (via GSMArena), you can find a page dedicated to the Edge 70. On this page, you can learn everything you want to know about the slim phone, as the full specifications are available for you to peruse. There’s also plenty of images to flip through, showing the device in all three PANTONE colors: Gadget Grey, Lilly pad, and Bronze Green.

PANTONE Gadget Grey PANTONE Lilly pad PANTONE Bronze Green

The Motorola Edge 70 features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This panel supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 4500 nits. As for the resolution, you get Super HD (2,712 x 1,22o) that comes with 446 ppi.

A Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip can be found inside, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. And it will be powered by a 4,800mAh battery, which easily surpasses the 3,900mAh battery on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Moving on to the cameras, there’s a 50MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0, 50MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and a 50MP ultrawide with an aperture of f/2.0. The rear cameras are capable of up to 4K video recording at 30 or 60FPS. They also offer slow motion at 240 or 120FPS in FHD.

Motorola Edge 70 specs Display

6.67-inch pOLED

Resolution: 2712 × 1220 (446 ppi)

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Peak Brightness: 4500 nits

Touch Sampling Rate: Up to 300Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Memory and storage

12GB/512GB

Rear cameras

Main: 50MP

Ultrawide: 50MP



Front camera

50MP



Sensors

Proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

SAR sensor

Sensor hub

Magnetometer (e-compass)

Battery

4800mAh

Audio

Two Dolby Atmos speakers

Operating system

Android 16

Charging

TurboPower 68W

Wireless 15W

Communication

Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 6E

Dual SIM (1 nano SIM + eSIM)



Colors

PANTONE Bronze Green (green)

PANTONE Lily Pad (mint)

PANTONE Gadget Grey (graphite)



Being a challenger to the Galaxy S25 Edge, you may be wondering what the measurements are. According to the spec sheet, the Edge 70 measures 159 × 74 × 5.99mm. For comparison, the dimensions for the Galaxy S25 Edge are 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm.

Additionally, you can expect a wired charging speed of 68W, with a wireless rate of 15W. You’re also getting Gorilla Glass 7i, IP69/IP68 water and dust protection, two Dolby Atmos speakers, and Gemini voice control.

Since getting spotted on the Polish website, listings have now popped up on various Motorola sites across Europe. On the UK site, the device is listed at £700.00, which is about $924 USD.

