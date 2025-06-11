Android Find Hub can now precisely locate your Moto Tag trackers thanks to UWB

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Android’s newly renamed Find Hub announced support for UWB tracking last month, starting with Moto Tag trackers.

This week a new Moto Tag firmware update has been spotted that implements UWB support.

In order to take advantage of the precise tracking, you’ll need a UWB-compatible smartphone.

Summer’s heating up, and for a whole lot of us, that means travel plans. But when you’re scrambling to pack, it can be all too easy to misplace something critical, like your keys or your wallet. Thankfully, tracker tags offer a convenient, modern way to help us locate missing items just like those, and Android support for such trackers is getting even better thanks to UWB connectivity for the Find Hub.

Google announced that support last month, and we were quick to hear about UWB support making an appearance. Today the final piece of the puzzle slides into place, as a new Moto Tag firmware update is responsible for flipping the switch on precise UWB tracking for that hardware (Thanks: Artem on X).

We’ve been able to confirm this with our own devices, discovering the Moto Tag app notifying us of the availability of that very UWB-enabling firmware update, as you can see above.

Once your Moto Tags have been updated to support UWB connectivity, you’ll be presented with a short introductory tutorial in the Find Hub informing you how to hold your phone in order to receive the tracker’s signal and precisely locate it.

Despite having UWB support, we don’t see any kind of directional indication here, and instead get an interface that focuses on the distance to our missing tracker. As you get closer, you can trigger it to make a sound, just like before.

Of course, to take advantage of this new support you won’t just need Moto Tags with the latest firmware, but also a smartphone that’s capable of UWB support. Those tend to include recent Pixel Pro models and Samsung Galaxy flagships. This is just the start of Find Hub’s expansion into UWB, and while it won’t instantly fix everything that’s wrong with tag tracking on Android, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.