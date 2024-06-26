Motorola Moto Tag hands-on: Inspired by Apple, compatible with Google

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Rivals have been trying to outdo the AirTag since Apple introduced its Bluetooth tracker in 2021. In those three years, Samsung has gone through two generations of Galaxy SmartTags, Chipolo and Pebblebee have relaunched their lineups to support Google’s updated Find My Device network, and Tile — well, Tile keeps trying to do its own thing now that Life360 owns it.

But, as it turns out, there’s always room for one more entry in a crowded Bluetooth tracking market. Motorola launched its debut Moto Tag alongside the updated Razr and Razr Plus, and it just might be the most capable AirTag alternative of the bunch. I got to check out the tiny tracker as part of the company’s June 25 launch event, and here’s what you need to know.

Any time, anywhere

Motorola’s late arrival to the Bluetooth tracking party might be its best advantage. Its Moto Tag landed after the relaunch of Google’s Find My Device network, essentially putting the tracker on second base with a reliable hitter coming to the plate. Why only second base? Well, it’s still early days for Find My Device, so the Moto Tag is relying on Google’s network expansion to flesh out its data points. However, the existing interface is certainly better than starting from scratch.

On top of the growing network of trackers, the Moto Tag comes with an ultra-wideband chip inside — just like Apple’s AirTag. It’s an important inclusion, as it means the tracker should support highly accurate directional tracking, again, like the AirTag does, but only once Google brings support for UWB to its Find My Device network. In the meantime, the UWB chip is kind of like the Moto Tag had an ace reliever warming up in the bullpen — good things are coming, but we’ll have to wait a little longer. It also gives the Moto Tag a leg up over Pebblebee’s trackers and Chipolo’s updated Card Point and One Point, which skip UWB altogether.

Since I’m already comparing the Moto Tag to its Apple-branded opposition, I’ll say that the Moto Tag feels almost exactly like an AirTag in the hand. It’s about the same size and shape, and I’m pretty sure some of the accessories that Motorola used to show off its tracker were just repurposed AirTag sleeves and straps. It’s bad news if you were hoping to slip a keychain through your tracker, but good news if you like to accessorize.

Say cheese

Accessories and design inspiration aside, perhaps the most exciting thing that the Moto Tag does is when it’s not acting as a tracker. Sure, you can press the Motorola logo to ring your phone if you set it somewhere, but the button can also act as a remote shutter for your phone’s camera. It’s a nice little touch that I could see myself using when trying to grab a snap of friends at a run club when there are too many of us to fit into a typical group shot. Even better, the remote shutter feature works with any Android phone, not just a recent Motorola Razr or Edge.

Finally, a tracker that does more than, well, track.

I’ll admit that I didn’t get to try the remote shutter option, as the Moto Tags at the event weren’t paired to any of the company’s phones, but I like the idea. Actually, I like the Moto Tag quite a lot, from the size to the blue and green color options to the fact that you can easily swap in a new CR2032 battery after the year or so of battery life that the company claims. The tracker is also IP67-rated against water and dust, which is more than the company offers on some of its premium smartphones.

Of course, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Moto Tag, like when UWB support is actually coming, what ringing sounds it will support, and what first-party accessories Motorola is planning to launch, but it’s a solid first impression and might be an affordable home run for the brand.

We’ll have to wait longer to get our hands back on the tracker, as the Motorola Moto Tag doesn’t officially launch until August 2. When it does, you can grab one for $29 or a four-pack for $99.

See price at Motorola Motorola Moto Tag UWB support

Multifunction button

Fits in AirTag accessories

See price at Motorola

